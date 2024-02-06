Out of the past: June 20

The Rev. Mark D. Martin is ordained into the ministry and installed as pastor of Evangelical Lutheran Trinity Church at Egypt Mills in the afternoon; the rite of ordination and installation is performed by the Rev. James W. Kalthoff, president of the Missouri District of Lutheran Church-Missouri Synod.
The Cape Girardeau Fire Department has a long tradition of helping other fire departments in the region; last week the department donated a surplus pumper fire engine to the Zalma (Missouri) Rural Volunteer Fire Department; the 1967 American LaFrance fire engine was one of two purchased by Cape Girardeau that year.
Barricades go up for the start of construction on the Cape Rock Drive and Highway 61 intersection; Cape Rock Drive and Kingsway are closed, but the highway remains open.
Property owners of Cape Girardeau will see a 4-cent reduction in their city tax rate in the fiscal year ahead; the city council last night set the annual tax levy at $1.45 on the $100 assessed valuation for the fiscal year beginning July 1; it had been $1.49 on the $100 valuation, but with the retirement of the swimming pool bonds, the 4 cents levied for that purpose is no longer needed.
The Rev. Walter Trost conducted worship services at Christ Evangelical Church; Trost, a student at Eden Theological Seminary at Webster Groves, Missouri, has been employed as supply pastor at the church during the summer months.
A group of Jackson Chamber of Commerce members, headed by H.R. Meier, president, and W.H. Colman of the soil conservation services, made a trip in the afternoon to three farms near Jackson, where outstanding work is being done in soil conservation; the farms visited are those of J.V. Priest, L.E. Kies and A.J. Milde.
Nine black men left by train in the morning from Jackson for military training at Camp Funston, Kansas; Theodore Whiteside and Emra Prince are designated as leaders for the trip; besides these two, those in the party are Abe Hicks, Monroe Farrar, Clarence Holmes, Willie Juhan, Will Carter, Joseph Bonaparte and Burrette Rollins.
A few days ago, the women of Cape Girardeau began organizing to compel the gas company to provide better service, and now a movement has been started to bring the ice men to task; a number of women living in the west end are up in arms because they are being short-weighted by the ice man; they said they will take the matter before the prosecuting attorney unless it is remedied.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.