Out of the past: June 20

1993

The Rev. Mark D. Martin is ordained into the ministry and installed as pastor of Evangelical Lutheran Trinity Church at Egypt Mills in the afternoon; the rite of ordination and installation is performed by the Rev. James W. Kalthoff, president of the Missouri District of Lutheran Church-Missouri Synod.

The Cape Girardeau Fire Department has a long tradition of helping other fire departments in the region; last week the department donated a surplus pumper fire engine to the Zalma (Missouri) Rural Volunteer Fire Department; the 1967 American LaFrance fire engine was one of two purchased by Cape Girardeau that year.

1968

Barricades go up for the start of construction on the Cape Rock Drive and Highway 61 intersection; Cape Rock Drive and Kingsway are closed, but the highway remains open.

Property owners of Cape Girardeau will see a 4-cent reduction in their city tax rate in the fiscal year ahead; the city council last night set the annual tax levy at $1.45 on the $100 assessed valuation for the fiscal year beginning July 1; it had been $1.49 on the $100 valuation, but with the retirement of the swimming pool bonds, the 4 cents levied for that purpose is no longer needed.