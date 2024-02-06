Out of the past: June 20

1992

Herb Nance applies a new coat of paint to the Statue of Liberty replica at Freedom Corner in Capaha Park. Members of American Legion Post 63 maintain the patriotic display. The statue was donated to the city by the Boy Scouts of America in 1950.

CHAFFEE, Mo. -- The personnel of the North Scott County Ambulance District host an open house, showing off the district's new facility on Highway 77 south of Chaffee. The building is the district's first home office it has owned.

1967

Employees of the city street and fire departments begin ripping out the wooden floor in the Arena Building in the morning as the first step in a renovation program of the building by the Arena Improvement Committee.

Although fireworks went on sale today, only two licenses have been issued by the city clerk. One goes to three youths -- Perry Evans and Roger and John East -- who have their stand at the Alvarado, now known as Suzuki City, and the other to Henry Burnette of Burnette's meat market on South Park Avenue.