Out of the past: June 20

Herb Nance applies a new coat of paint to the Statue of Liberty replica at Freedom Corner in Capaha Park. Members of American Legion Post 63 maintain the patriotic display. The statue was donated to the city by the Boy Scouts of America in 1950.
CHAFFEE, Mo. -- The personnel of the North Scott County Ambulance District host an open house, showing off the district's new facility on Highway 77 south of Chaffee. The building is the district's first home office it has owned.
Employees of the city street and fire departments begin ripping out the wooden floor in the Arena Building in the morning as the first step in a renovation program of the building by the Arena Improvement Committee.
Although fireworks went on sale today, only two licenses have been issued by the city clerk. One goes to three youths -- Perry Evans and Roger and John East -- who have their stand at the Alvarado, now known as Suzuki City, and the other to Henry Burnette of Burnette's meat market on South Park Avenue.
Cape Girardeau is off to a fast start in the nationwide scrap-rubber collection campaign. Oil companies, charged by President Franklin Roosevelt with the responsibility for collecting the rubber, report they have collected around 25 tons of rubber in Cape Girardeau alone.
Cape Girardeau families, who often give no thought to coal buying until after July 4, already have done much toward dispelling next winter's chill. Dealers estimate 50 percent of the families here have bought all or a major part of their annual fuel supply.
A large crowd attended the opening of the Red Cross campaign in Cape Girardeau last night, when several hundred gathered at Courthouse Park to hear a concert by Schuchert's band and the addresses by Rush Limbaugh of Cape Girardeau and the Rev. C.R. Sorrell of Jackson. Those in attendance were urged to respond liberally to the requests of the campaign committee for subscriptions to the Red Cross fund.
At a meeting of the Park Commission, several important steps are taken. It is decided first of all to adopt the plans made recently for the improvement of the fairground park by St. Louis park architects. It is also decided to hire a park superintendent and to dispose of the animals housed on the grounds by former Mayor F.A. Kage, as they haven't received proper care and have been an extravagant nuisance. The menagerie consists of three geese, five ducks, five squirrels and 30 Belgian hares.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
