Out of the past: June 2

1999

Herb Nance understands how storms that ripped through Cape Rock Park last month uprooted trees and broke limbs, but he doesn’t understand how vandals could pillage the park’s flower beds; Nance and members of the American Legion help maintain the park; over the long Memorial Day weekend, probably on Saturday, miscreants ripped out and broke off plants and trampled through flower beds at the park.

Two of Cape Girardeau’s most active civil rights advocates have stepped down from local and regional positions to pursue opportunities in another state; Michael Sterling and his wife, Dr. Bernice Coar-Cobb, resigned positions as president and vice president of the Cape Girardeau chapter of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People last week; they leave today for their new home in Birmingham, Alabama.

1974

Approximately 280 days following ground-breaking ceremonies, the educational and recreational annex of Evangelical United Church of Christ, 33 S. Ellis St., is dedicated; the day’s activities commences at 10 a.m., when Dr. Robert T. Fauth, president of Eden Theological Seminary in St. Louis, speaks on “Building for Christian Nurture”; he and Dr. Charles C. Hoskinson, conference minister of the Missouri United Church of Christ Conference, assist the pastor, the Rev. Ernest L. Jordan, during Holy Communion; a carry-in dinner precedes the service of dedication; the day concludes with an open house and reception.

After 39 years of teaching, including 28 in Lutheran schools, Walter O. Seibel, former principal and current fourth-grade teacher at Trinity Lutheran Church, is retiring; his dedication to the teaching field is recognized at the morning worship service at Trinity Lutheran Church; a reception is held in the afternoon at the church.