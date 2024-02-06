Out of the past: June 2

1998

In an effort to improve school district finances in the coming year, the Cape Girardeau Board of Education last night reduced and eliminated expenditures and froze salaries; in all, $611,000 in budget reductions will become effective July 1, the start of the fiscal year; the cuts are necessary because the district has been spending more money than it has taken in since the 1995-96 school year, and the result is a fund balance that is lower than state recommendations.

Initial approval was given last night by the Cape Girardeau City Council for increased fees for water and trash services; the council approved on first reading measures increasing water fees by 2% and trash collection fees by 2.1%.

1973

Preliminary steps are being taken by the State Highway Department and Missouri's county courts to implement a program similar to the farm-to-market road program of the 1950s; as part of the proposed program, each county court has been asked to designate about five county roads it wishes the highway department to take maintenance of and made into state supplementary routes; nine such roads in Cape Girardeau County and four in Scott County have been suggested.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Gov. Christopher S. "Kit" Bond lauds the work of the Cape County Medical Society for helping improve emergency medical services in that area; addressing the Missouri chapter of the American College of Surgeons, Bond says the Cape County program is a result of the society's special emergency care program, a 13-week course offered to ambulance and hospital personnel and law enforcement officers at Southeast Hospital; the program is under the direction of Dr. Robert Hunt.