Out of the past: June 2

1997

A steady rain yesterday did little to help the area dry out after a massive storm Friday night dumped as much as 5 inches of rain on some parts of Bollinger County; 12 Bollinger County houses had to be evacuated because of flooding Saturday morning; Marble Hill, Missouri, also reported the worst flooding in the area since 1982.

Construction of a flood-control retention basin has been dammed up by problems in securing the 158 acres needed for the project, Cape Girardeau city officials say; they say the basin would have lessened the problem of flash flooding experienced Friday along Cape LaCroix Creek; but court battles over securing the needed land to the north of the city in the Cape LaCroix watershed has held up the project; Mayor Al Spradling III says it could be 1999 before construction begins.

1972

D-day has been set for salvaging a portion of the old Mingo Swamp in Stoddard County as a microcosm of Southeast Missouri as it existed through the eons of time; the Fish and Wildlife Service of the Department of the Interior has set June 28 for a pubic hearing to determine public interest in preserving 1,700 acres of the 21,646-acre Mingo National Wildlife Refuge in the National Wilderness Preservation System.

Nickle-plated POW-MIA bracelets such as this one for Lt. Earl Lewis Jr., formerly of Cape Girardeau, are now available for a $2.50 tax deductible donation from Lt. Cmdr. Larry L. Kinzie at the Naval Reserve Taining Center. Signing up for one here is Ivan Irvin. Southeast Missourian archive

A piece of jewelry can be worn for a lifetime, but it is the hope of Voices in Vital America (VIVA) that its POW-MIA bracelets won't have to be worn that long; the bracelets are being distributed here by Lt. Cmdr. Larry L. Kinzie of the Naval Reserve Training Center for VIVA; Kinzie has sold close to 50 since receiving them May 20; all bear the name of Lt. Earl Lewis Jr., a former Cape Girardean, and the date he became a POW, Oct. 24, 1967.