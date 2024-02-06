Out of the past: June 2

1996

The Board of Christian Education of Evangelical United Church of Christ awards its first scholarship and honors Sunday school teachers with a breakfast; receiving the scholarship is Adam Click of Jackson High School; he was in the top 10% of his graduating class and is a member of the National Honor Society.

The Trinity Lutheran Church in Cape Girardeau launches 150 red, white and blue balloons to start a three-year celebration of the 150th anniversary of the Lutheran Church Missouri Synod; the Missouri Synod, which includes more than 6,000 churches and 2.5 million members, was founded April 26, 1847; Cape Girardeau's Trinity Lutheran Church was founded in 1854.

1971

The volume of the catch on the reopening of Lake Girardeau Tuesday was so great Missouri Conservation Department biologists and field representatives fear the balance built into the restocking may have been upset; everyone caught fish -- bass, channel catfish, bullheads and bluegill.

Circuit Judge W. Osler Statler has ruled Little River Drainage District must stand trial on the two charges of stream contamination pending against it; the district is charged with contaminating drainage ditches in the Arbor area on two occasions in late March; a large number of fish allegedly died as a result of the spraying of a combination of herbicides and fuel oil along the ditches for brush control.