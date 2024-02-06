All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
RecordsJune 2, 2017

Out of the past: June 2

With state and federal approval secured, the Cape Girardeau County Commission is seeking bids for the replacement of a 200-foot bridge across the Diversion Channel. The bridge will be the largest one ever replaced by the county. The bridge, located on County Road 253 between Whitewater and Delta, will replace a span that has been in need of replacement for several years...

1992

With state and federal approval secured, the Cape Girardeau County Commission is seeking bids for the replacement of a 200-foot bridge across the Diversion Channel. The bridge will be the largest one ever replaced by the county. The bridge, located on County Road 253 between Whitewater and Delta, will replace a span that has been in need of replacement for several years.

The Cape Girardeau City Council last night unanimously approved a plan proposed by councilmen Melvin Gateley and Doug Richards to clean up and beautify a large section of the city's east side. The project will rely heavily on volunteer labor.

1967

About 70 percent fewer mosquitoes exist in Cape Girardeau because the City Health Department sprays regularly. That is the estimate made by city health officer Russell Matzen. The fogging truck will make its rounds three times a week instead of two as last year, he explains.

Milton M. Leyhe, chairman of the general gifts division and publicity for the new Saint Francis Hospital campaign, declares there is no question the goal will be met. Only $42,663 is needed to reach the million-dollar goal. He predicts the goal will be attained sometime in June.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

1942

In answer to a message sent Saturday, Congressman Orville Zimmerman notified Lindsay W. Simmons his brother, William R. Simmons, stationed with American forces in the Philippines, has been listed as missing in action by the War Department.

The Cape Girardeau Board of Education has accepted the resignation of J.M. Drew as principal of Cobb School. Drew is leaving to work on a doctor's degree at Harvard University. His successor hasn't been named.

1917

The special relief train, sent by the Frisco Railroad from Cape Girardeau to the Zalma, Missouri, tornado district, returns at 2:30 a.m., carrying 15 of the people who suffered the worst injuries. They are taken quickly to Saint Francis Hospital for care. A 16th person brought in, but uninjured, is the month-old infant of Mrs. Ben Hatfield, who has to nurse the baby, although her ribs are broken and her body cut and bruised. The total dead in the Zalma district mounts to 29, with two young girls dying at the hospital here.

D.L. Glaves of Fredericktown, Missouri, father of Mrs. John Neal of Cape Girardeau, arrives here in the morning for a short visit. He will leave tomorrow for Washington, D.C., to attend the annual Confederate reunion.

-- Sharon K. Sanders

Story Tags
Out of the Past
Advertisement
Related
RecordsOct. 4
Road work: Bridge repairs reduce SB I-55 in Scott County
RecordsOct. 3
Cape County coroner motion hearing scheduled for November
RecordsOct. 3
Road work: Route AA in Scott County closed for bridge mainte...
RecordsSep. 30
Southeast Missouri felon sentenced to 110 months on gun, dru...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Road work: WB US 62 in Scott County reduced for shoulder work
RecordsSep. 30
Road work: WB US 62 in Scott County reduced for shoulder work
Cape shooting suspect held on no-bond warrant
RecordsSep. 27
Cape shooting suspect held on no-bond warrant
Police report 9-28-24
RecordsSep. 27
Police report 9-28-24
Fire report 9-28-24
RecordsSep. 27
Fire report 9-28-24
Road work: SB I-55 in Scott County reduced for pavement repairs
RecordsSep. 27
Road work: SB I-55 in Scott County reduced for pavement repairs
Road work: Route O in Scott County reduced for bridge work
RecordsSep. 27
Road work: Route O in Scott County reduced for bridge work
Fire report 9-27-24
RecordsSep. 26
Fire report 9-27-24
Police report 9-27-24
RecordsSep. 26
Police report 9-27-24
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy