Out of the past: June 2

1992

With state and federal approval secured, the Cape Girardeau County Commission is seeking bids for the replacement of a 200-foot bridge across the Diversion Channel. The bridge will be the largest one ever replaced by the county. The bridge, located on County Road 253 between Whitewater and Delta, will replace a span that has been in need of replacement for several years.

The Cape Girardeau City Council last night unanimously approved a plan proposed by councilmen Melvin Gateley and Doug Richards to clean up and beautify a large section of the city's east side. The project will rely heavily on volunteer labor.

1967

About 70 percent fewer mosquitoes exist in Cape Girardeau because the City Health Department sprays regularly. That is the estimate made by city health officer Russell Matzen. The fogging truck will make its rounds three times a week instead of two as last year, he explains.

Milton M. Leyhe, chairman of the general gifts division and publicity for the new Saint Francis Hospital campaign, declares there is no question the goal will be met. Only $42,663 is needed to reach the million-dollar goal. He predicts the goal will be attained sometime in June.