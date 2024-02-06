Out of the past: June 2

With state and federal approval secured, the Cape Girardeau County Commission is seeking bids for the replacement of a 200-foot bridge across the Diversion Channel. The bridge will be the largest one ever replaced by the county. The bridge, located on County Road 253 between Whitewater and Delta, will replace a span that has been in need of replacement for several years.
The Cape Girardeau City Council last night unanimously approved a plan proposed by councilmen Melvin Gateley and Doug Richards to clean up and beautify a large section of the city's east side. The project will rely heavily on volunteer labor.
About 70 percent fewer mosquitoes exist in Cape Girardeau because the City Health Department sprays regularly. That is the estimate made by city health officer Russell Matzen. The fogging truck will make its rounds three times a week instead of two as last year, he explains.
Milton M. Leyhe, chairman of the general gifts division and publicity for the new Saint Francis Hospital campaign, declares there is no question the goal will be met. Only $42,663 is needed to reach the million-dollar goal. He predicts the goal will be attained sometime in June.
In answer to a message sent Saturday, Congressman Orville Zimmerman notified Lindsay W. Simmons his brother, William R. Simmons, stationed with American forces in the Philippines, has been listed as missing in action by the War Department.
The Cape Girardeau Board of Education has accepted the resignation of J.M. Drew as principal of Cobb School. Drew is leaving to work on a doctor's degree at Harvard University. His successor hasn't been named.
The special relief train, sent by the Frisco Railroad from Cape Girardeau to the Zalma, Missouri, tornado district, returns at 2:30 a.m., carrying 15 of the people who suffered the worst injuries. They are taken quickly to Saint Francis Hospital for care. A 16th person brought in, but uninjured, is the month-old infant of Mrs. Ben Hatfield, who has to nurse the baby, although her ribs are broken and her body cut and bruised. The total dead in the Zalma district mounts to 29, with two young girls dying at the hospital here.
D.L. Glaves of Fredericktown, Missouri, father of Mrs. John Neal of Cape Girardeau, arrives here in the morning for a short visit. He will leave tomorrow for Washington, D.C., to attend the annual Confederate reunion.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
