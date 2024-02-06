Out of the past: June 19

1998

Efforts by local merchants to make downtown Cape Girardeau more attractive and inviting are being undercut by the actions of a thief who has stolen 16 hanging baskets that graced the downtown streets; Kent Zickfield, a member of the Downtown Merchants Association beautification committee, says someone has intentionally and systematically stolen the flower baskets that the committee just recently hung in the downtown area; on Sunday night, six of the 18 baskets were stolen; the next night, six more were stolen; Wednesday night, four of the remaining six were taken.

Residents in Oak Ridge have waited 29 years for an interchange at Interstate 55 and the Route E overpass; this week, they received news that the interchange is set for construction; it's been a bumpy ride for Oak Ridge residents, who have been lobbying for the interchange since plans for I-55 were drawn in 1969; the Oak Ridge project is on a list of regional priorities and has been placed on the construction schedule for 2000.

1973

The trimester-modular scheduling plan at Cape Girardeau Central High School will continue next fall; Dr. Arthur Mallory, state commissioner of education, rules that since a contract is involved, a majority vote of the board is required for a passage of a motion and, therefore, a motion to discontinue the scheduling plan failed to pass at the June 11 Board of Education meeting on a 3-3 vote.

"Anyone who does not think we have problems has been asleep," said Dr. W.T. Holland, pastor of First Baptist Church here, in welcoming a large crowd to the church last night for discussion of the controversy raging over alleged mishandling of funds of the Missouri Baptist Convention; the three-hour meeting heard accusations, pleas for solutions and intense oratory; after all the talk, however, there was no clear-cut winner, although many questions were brought to bear by some of the key figures of the controversy.