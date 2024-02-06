Out of the past: June 19

1997

CHARLESTON, Mo. -- Charleston has been selected by the state Joint Committee on Correctional Institutions and Problems as one of four finalists for a $73 million, 1,500-bed maximum-security prison.

The Cape Girardeau City Council Monday voted unanimously to place Peppy's Sports Bar and Dance Club, 823 S. Kingshighway, on six months probation after police were called to the night club 43 times in 11 months; incidents at the club ranged from assaults to theft.

1972

In the next year or two, the Cape Girardeau County Courthouse in Jackson may have its own small computer, the County Court says; the court has met with a representative of a company that produces a business machine that is much like a computer in operation and could replace the two business machines already in use; one is in the county clerk's office and the other is in the county collector's office.

A worldwide, 24-hour strike launched by airline pilots has had little effect on flights to and from Cape Girardeau Municipal Airport; no changes have been made to Ozark Air Lines' schedule here because of the strike called by the International Federation of Air Line Pilots.