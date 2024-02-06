Out of the past: June 19

CHARLESTON, Mo. -- Charleston has been selected by the state Joint Committee on Correctional Institutions and Problems as one of four finalists for a $73 million, 1,500-bed maximum-security prison.
The Cape Girardeau City Council Monday voted unanimously to place Peppy's Sports Bar and Dance Club, 823 S. Kingshighway, on six months probation after police were called to the night club 43 times in 11 months; incidents at the club ranged from assaults to theft.
In the next year or two, the Cape Girardeau County Courthouse in Jackson may have its own small computer, the County Court says; the court has met with a representative of a company that produces a business machine that is much like a computer in operation and could replace the two business machines already in use; one is in the county clerk's office and the other is in the county collector's office.
A worldwide, 24-hour strike launched by airline pilots has had little effect on flights to and from Cape Girardeau Municipal Airport; no changes have been made to Ozark Air Lines' schedule here because of the strike called by the International Federation of Air Line Pilots.
The Illmo Board of Aldermen last night voted to guarantee the cost of the purchase of equipment to light the city-owned park for night baseball, softball, football and other community activities; the equipment will cost $7,260 and is to be paid off from receipts of the park in installments; besides being equipped with lights, the park is to be generally repaired.
At least six contractors are to submit offers on two new State College buildings when bids are received Tuesday by the Board of Regents and architects; the architectural firm of Wischmeyer & Lorenz of St. Louis is expecting bids from Gerhardt Construction Co. of Cape Girardeau and McCarthy Bros. Construction Co., E.A. Brunson Co., Walsh & Wells, Inc., Ray Dilschneider and Grove, Shepherd, Wilson & Kruge, all of St. Louis.
Drafting of the final plans and specifications for the West End sewer will be completed within two days and advertising for bids for construction of the sewer will be started July 1, says Chris Stiver, representative of E.C. Smith & Co., engineers.
Charles Sterner, 34, a federal prohibition officer, who several days ago made raids at New Madrid and Kennett, Missouri, was shot and critically wounded at 3:30 p.m. yesterday when agents, headed by Gus O. Nations, raided a saloon on a private club grounds two miles south of St. Louis; Sterner was shot in the neck, the bullet lodging in his spinal column.
