Out of the past: June 19

Residents who live along Highway 177 are tired of taking detours because of flooding; they want the Missouri Highways and Transportation Department to raise two short sections of the road high enough to keep the state route open when Mississippi River floodwaters back up into area creeks; the largest section extends about a quarter of a mile, just north of the Cape Girardeau city limits; another section farther north near Rolling Hills Subdivision extends about a tenth of a mile.
The Cape Girardeau City Council gives city staff six months to breathe new life into the financially troubled airport restaurant, which some members talked of shutting down; the full council relents at the urging of Airport Board chairman J. Fred Waltz and will review the situation in December or January.
Approximately half of the old Cape Girardeau power plant on Main Street, near Sloan's Creek, which has served the community since 1905, is being razed this summer to make room for a new propane air plant; the section of the plant being demolished is the old boiler room and smokestack.
An undetermined amount of personal checks and $247 in cash were stolen from the State License Bureau, 220 N. Main St., in a burglary that occurred last night or this morning; the break-in is discovered this morning by the janitor, Lynn Crafton; the office, including the large wall safe, was left a shambles.
The Coast Guard Band arrives on the noon train for its concert and variety show, On to Tokyo, this evening at Houck Field Stadium; on a tour in the interest of the war bond campaign, the musicians will remain overnight here, staying at Hotel Marquette.
Army Air Forces Staff Sgt. Johnny Sanders, 21-year-old son of Mr. and Mrs. John Sanders, Illmo's first liberated German war prisoner, arrived on furlough at his home here Sunday night; he was taken prisoner July 7, 1944, and was in Stalag IV prison camp in Germany until his liberation May 2 by Allied forces.
Articles of organization of the Madelta Realty Co. have been filed with the county recorder of deeds in Jackson; among the stockholders are S.M. Robinson of Cape Girardeau, Luther E. Todd of St. Louis, W.A. Humphreys of Jackson, Robert L. Russell of Nashville, Tennessee, and P.A. Kasey of Malden, Missouri; the stockholders include 16 clergymen and one woman, most members of the St. Louis Methodist conference.
A tennis tournament in which business men of Cape Girardeau and teachers and students of the Teachers College will participate has been arranged; the first games will be played next week on the college courts.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
