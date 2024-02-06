Out of the past: June 19

1995

Residents who live along Highway 177 are tired of taking detours because of flooding; they want the Missouri Highways and Transportation Department to raise two short sections of the road high enough to keep the state route open when Mississippi River floodwaters back up into area creeks; the largest section extends about a quarter of a mile, just north of the Cape Girardeau city limits; another section farther north near Rolling Hills Subdivision extends about a tenth of a mile.

The Cape Girardeau City Council gives city staff six months to breathe new life into the financially troubled airport restaurant, which some members talked of shutting down; the full council relents at the urging of Airport Board chairman J. Fred Waltz and will review the situation in December or January.

1970

Approximately half of the old Cape Girardeau power plant on Main Street, near Sloan's Creek, which has served the community since 1905, is being razed this summer to make room for a new propane air plant; the section of the plant being demolished is the old boiler room and smokestack.

An undetermined amount of personal checks and $247 in cash were stolen from the State License Bureau, 220 N. Main St., in a burglary that occurred last night or this morning; the break-in is discovered this morning by the janitor, Lynn Crafton; the office, including the large wall safe, was left a shambles.