Out of the past: June 19

A Cape Girardeau man walking along the 400 block of South Sprigg Street escapes serious injury in the morning, when he is struck in the back by a loose boom from a logging truck; injured in the freak accident is Roy Donaldson, 32.
"Bear" is the center of attention wherever he roams; adorned in one of his finest "Klingon" outfits, Bear, alias William Reed of St. Louis, is a costumer attending Cape Girardeau Star Trek Continuum '93 at the Holiday Inn; more than 500 Star Trek enthusiasts are participating in the convention.
There's good news for small boaters along the Mississippi River; construction of the stone breakwater for the Trail of Tears State Park marina is scheduled to start in 10 days to two weeks; this is the predecessor to construction of the marina itself and that, barring a legislative upset on appropriations at the special session beginning tomorrow, is expected to begin next year.
The Cape Girardeau Municipal Band's summer concert series begins in the evening at the bandshell in Capaha Park; conductor of the band is Edward T. Adams; a movie titled "Wings to the Land of the Mayas" is shown after the concert.
Numerous calls for seasonal workers have come to the U.S. Employment Office here the past few days, but few can be filled; not only manpower shortage but transportation and, in the case of cotton choppers, housing, too, is giving trouble in connection with employee needs; the apple season is opening in the Illinois counties, and the local office has a request for 500 fruit pickers.
Ed Brown, who for many years held the unofficial title of champion snake exterminator in the area, has had to surrender his title to younger men; Brown's hunting grounds for copperheads were in the hills in the northeast corner of the county; boys and younger men taking up the hunt find their prey has increased, as the snakes have been driven out into the hills from their dens in the bottoms and the bluffs along the river by recent flooding.
CHAFFEE, Mo. -- Frisco employees are doing their bit by helping area farmers gather their crops; they are taking turns going to the wheat fields and helping the farmers who are short of harvest hands; Chaffee businessmen, too, are helping out during these times of urgency in the harvest fields.
Teamsters working for Vogelsang Brothers on the drainage contract just south of Cape Girardeau refuse to start work in the morning, when a demand for increased pay made to their employers isn't met; the drivers had demanded an increase of 25 cents per day for their work, or $2.75 per day.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
