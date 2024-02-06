Out of the past: June 19

1993

A Cape Girardeau man walking along the 400 block of South Sprigg Street escapes serious injury in the morning, when he is struck in the back by a loose boom from a logging truck; injured in the freak accident is Roy Donaldson, 32.

"Bear" is the center of attention wherever he roams; adorned in one of his finest "Klingon" outfits, Bear, alias William Reed of St. Louis, is a costumer attending Cape Girardeau Star Trek Continuum '93 at the Holiday Inn; more than 500 Star Trek enthusiasts are participating in the convention.

1968

There's good news for small boaters along the Mississippi River; construction of the stone breakwater for the Trail of Tears State Park marina is scheduled to start in 10 days to two weeks; this is the predecessor to construction of the marina itself and that, barring a legislative upset on appropriations at the special session beginning tomorrow, is expected to begin next year.

The Cape Girardeau Municipal Band's summer concert series begins in the evening at the bandshell in Capaha Park; conductor of the band is Edward T. Adams; a movie titled "Wings to the Land of the Mayas" is shown after the concert.