Out of the past: June 19

A typical Cape Girardeau property owner will pay an additional $50.55 in property taxes and city utility charges under new fees adopted this week as part of the fiscal year 1992 city budget. That's a 7 percent increase over last year.
Visitors who stop to view newborns at Southeast Hospital's nursery may find the place nearly empty. The hospital has implemented a new "rooming-in" policy that allows new mothers to decide when they want to care for the babies in their rooms, when they want them in the nursery and who is permitted to visit.
The Cape Girardeau County Court awards a contract for replacing the wooden porch with a concrete one at the county sheriff's office and jail to Rickard Construction Co. on a low bid of $2,906.
Members of the Jackson City Council take a critical look at $440,000 in the city checking account and decide to invest as much as possible in interest-bearing deposits. The auditors have recommended $185,000 be invested in interest-bearing deposits, and the council orders this done.
It appears it will be necessary to start the reclassification and calling of married men without children within the next 30 to 45 days to meet the increasing quotas for the induction of men into the Army. Married men with working wives will be summoned first, according to chief clerk Allen Reed of the county selective-service board.
A War Department report to the family states Lt. Col. Howard N. Frissell, formerly of Cape Girardeau, officially is reported as missing following the surrender of the United States forces at Corregidor. Frissell's wife and 12-year-old daughter are living in Alexandria, Louisiana.
The Cape Girardeau company of the newly organized Sixth Regiment held its first meeting last night at West End Hall with 70 young men in attendance. Drs. D.H. Hope and J.W. Berry examined all of them and turned away several owing to physical defects. After the exams, Capt. Wilson C. Bain gave the company its first drill.
Oscar J. Schack, son of G.W. Schack, Cape Girardeau merchant, is doing well in infantry service at Gettysburg, Pennsylvania. He started in as a private and in six weeks has received his second promotion. First, he was made corporal of Company M, 7th Infantry, and then, because of his good work, he was promoted to the rank of battalion sergeant major and transferred to the regimental headquarters.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
