Out of the past: June 19

1992

A typical Cape Girardeau property owner will pay an additional $50.55 in property taxes and city utility charges under new fees adopted this week as part of the fiscal year 1992 city budget. That's a 7 percent increase over last year.

Visitors who stop to view newborns at Southeast Hospital's nursery may find the place nearly empty. The hospital has implemented a new "rooming-in" policy that allows new mothers to decide when they want to care for the babies in their rooms, when they want them in the nursery and who is permitted to visit.

1967

The Cape Girardeau County Court awards a contract for replacing the wooden porch with a concrete one at the county sheriff's office and jail to Rickard Construction Co. on a low bid of $2,906.

Members of the Jackson City Council take a critical look at $440,000 in the city checking account and decide to invest as much as possible in interest-bearing deposits. The auditors have recommended $185,000 be invested in interest-bearing deposits, and the council orders this done.