Out of the past: June 18

1998

After five years of planning, country music star Willie Nelson will headline the grandstand entertainment at this year's SEMO District Fair with a performance Sept. 17; the 143th annual fair runs Sept. 13 to 19 in Cape Girardeau's Arena Park; also scheduled to appear are Kenny Chesney Sept. 15 and Lonestar with Brad Hawkins Sept. 16.

A full-fledged merger could be the end result as Cape Girardeau's two hospitals continue exploring a permanent affiliation; Saint Francis Medical Center and Southeast Hospital announce that both their boards have signed a non-binding memorandum of understanding to continue the affiliation process; now the Joint Study Commission, made up of board members and administrators from both hospitals, has to work out the details of how that affiliation will take place, and what form it will take.

1973

SIKESTON, Mo. -- The City Council meets behind doors in the morning -- the second secret session in a week -- to discuss the firing of the police chief and a detective in the police department; City Manager James Huff, who requested the resignations of Chief Arthur Bruce and Detective Lt. Leonard Campbell, has no comment.

An early July opening is planned for Brothers II, a new cocktail lounge to be located in a building at 2023 Independence St. leased by Lyman Crites Jr. from Cape Rock Investment; the lounge will have seating for around 50 customers and will feature entertainment of the piano and organ type, according to Crites.