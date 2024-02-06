Out of the past: June 18

Elizabeth Dole, wife of GOP presidential candidate Bob Dole, will visit Cape Girardeau tomorrow as part of a Republican campaign rally; the Victory '96 rally will be held in the Holiday Inn Oak Room from 4 to 5:30 p.m.; it won't be Elizabeth Dole's first visit to Cape Girardeau: The former labor secretary campaigned for her husband in Cape Girardeau in March 1988 during his failed primary bid for president.
Cape Girardeau city and county governments have offered a combined $50,000 for job training in an effort to land a service company that would employ about 200 people; both the Cape Girardeau County Commission and Cape Girardeau City Council met separately Monday and agreed to contribute $25,000 each to job training provided the unidentified company decides to locate here; Cape Girardeau is one of four or five cities in Missouri vying for the jobs.
Fifty voters have already marked absentee ballots on the one-cent city sales tax issue to be decided Tuesday; as of yesterday, 57 applications for absentee ballots had been made to the office of city clerk Verna L. Landis, including the 50 voted; all such ballots must be returned to her office by 4 p.m. Monday.
Employees of the Charmin Paper Products Co.'s Cape Girardeau plant vote to maintain their non-union status by overwhelmingly rejecting a unionization bid by the United Papermakers and Paperworkers Union, AFL-CIO; in a National Labor Relations Board-supervised election, 316 votes are cast in favor of "no union," while 102 support the UPP.
The County Court, represented by Judge O.F. Reed at a meeting of the Cape Girardeau City Council yesterday, was assured it will receive its share of "money in lieu of taxes" from the Cape Special Road District when tax funds are apportioned by the new owners of the traffic bridge; as a political subdivision of Missouri, the county is entitled to the payment, although that fact hasn't been specifically mentioned in recent newspaper articles regarding the purchase of the bridge by the road district.
Noisy tractors and rattling binders have announce the annual wheat harvest in Cape Girardeau County; in a few more days combines will take to the wheat fields, if the dry, hot weather holds, to take off the remainder of the crop; first wheat cutting took place a week ago in the county, and most of the grain to be binder cut has been harvested; combine crews wait a little longer until the grain has been thoroughly ripened.
Since Courthouse Park has been selected as the site for the public library, the women who have been working to get the library are anxious to have it located on the southwest corner of the park rather than in the center, on a line with Themis Street; placing it there will preserve a large part of the park, while it promises to provide more light, especially for the basement floor; that location would also give the park a more balanced appearance, "as the northwest corner has a building of pretty much the same class, in that it consists of a basement and one story."
G. Earl Doane, a mining engineer of national repute, is expected here tomorrow evening to begin an inspection and analysis of the silica mines, located five and one-half miles northwest of Cape Girardeau; he will then recommend certain methods of mining which he considers most suitable in this case.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
