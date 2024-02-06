Out of the past: June 18

The congregation of First Baptist Church, 926 Broadway, celebrates the 15th anniversary of Dr. John Owen as pastor of the church; Dr. John Hughes, pastor of First Baptist Church at Independence, Missouri, delivers the message at the morning worship service; the service is followed by a potluck dinner; during the evening service, three generations of the Owen family -- Dr. Franklin Owen, Dr. John Owen and John Nathan Owen -- present a "Tribute to My Father."
A rarely used library at the Missouri Veterans Home here will be transformed into a chapel, thanks to members of American Legion Post 63; the post and auxiliary hope to raise $17,500 for the project from throughout the district.
Cape Girardeau entered a pre-summer heat wave yesterday when the temperature zoomed to a high of 97 degrees and electrical power consumption reached the year's highest peak to date; the overnight low was a warm 73 degrees; 68% humidity adds to the misery.
Over protests from representatives of two organizations interested in historic preservation -- the Historical Association of Greater Cape Girardeau and the Cape Girardeau Historical Advisory Commission, the City Council last night rezoned the old Cape Osteopathic Hospital property, Spanish and Merriwether streets, to C-1, local commercial; Delores Klaus Luton, through her attorney, requested the rezoning.
Rainfall throughout the district and much of the Midwest over the weekend brings forecasts of a new rise in the Mississippi River, which also is evidently to be coupled with a rise in the Ohio River at Cairo, Illinois; a few downtown Cape Girardeau stores again appear to be headed for an unplanned vacation.
E.W. Hink, Cape Girardeau County recorder of deeds, suffers a stroke of paralysis while seated at his desk in his office in Jackson and, after emergency treatment, is removed unconscious to Southeast Hospital; after he is stricken, the office is ordered closed, as Hink hadn't secured a deputy recorder since the death of the late J.K. Wells.
Southern Illinois newspaper editors are spending a few hours in Cape Girardeau while on their annual outing; delegates arrive at noon aboard the steamer Bald Eagle and are taken on an automobile tour of the city; they also tour the newly remodeled Southeast Missourian newspaper plant and examine the Missourian's new Duplex tubular plate press.
Ruth Rhodes and little son of Jefferson Barracks, Missouri, are here visiting her parents, Mr. and Mrs. D.A. Glenn, 313 Independence St.; she expects to be here until next Saturday, when her husband, Capt. Fletcher Rhodes, will come down on the Bald Eagle with a squad of soldiers from the barracks; she will then return with him on the boat that night.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
