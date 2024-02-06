Out of the past: June 18

1995

The congregation of First Baptist Church, 926 Broadway, celebrates the 15th anniversary of Dr. John Owen as pastor of the church; Dr. John Hughes, pastor of First Baptist Church at Independence, Missouri, delivers the message at the morning worship service; the service is followed by a potluck dinner; during the evening service, three generations of the Owen family -- Dr. Franklin Owen, Dr. John Owen and John Nathan Owen -- present a "Tribute to My Father."

A rarely used library at the Missouri Veterans Home here will be transformed into a chapel, thanks to members of American Legion Post 63; the post and auxiliary hope to raise $17,500 for the project from throughout the district.

1970

Cape Girardeau entered a pre-summer heat wave yesterday when the temperature zoomed to a high of 97 degrees and electrical power consumption reached the year's highest peak to date; the overnight low was a warm 73 degrees; 68% humidity adds to the misery.

Over protests from representatives of two organizations interested in historic preservation -- the Historical Association of Greater Cape Girardeau and the Cape Girardeau Historical Advisory Commission, the City Council last night rezoned the old Cape Osteopathic Hospital property, Spanish and Merriwether streets, to C-1, local commercial; Delores Klaus Luton, through her attorney, requested the rezoning.