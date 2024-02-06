Out of the past: June 18

Carolyn Vandeven, principal at L.J. Schultz Middle School for eight years, has taken a new position with the Joplin, Missouri, public schools; she will be assistant superintendent for curriculum and instruction at Joplin.
The historic, former Corps of Engineers Dredge Ste. Genevieve is resting on the bottom of the Mississippi River for the second time in less than three years; this time it's on the bottom of the river at Missouri Dry Docks at Cape Girardeau, while a legal battle continues to determine the fate of the former steam-powered paddle-wheel vessel.
CAIRO, Ill. -- Cairo police exchanged fire with unseen snipers hiding in the ruins of a fire-ravaged building last night; there were no injuries; the incident took place at the former Alexander County Tuberculosis Sanitorium near Pyramid Court.
Signing of a lease between Ludlow Corp. and National Service Inc. for construction of warehouse facilities for storing finished products of Ludlow is announced; construction of the warehouse by National Service, a division of the Drury interests here, is expected to begin within a few days on Ludlow's plant site on Nash Road; Ludlow produces floor covering underlay for rugs and carpets.
Dr. Albea Godbold, pastor of St. John's Methodist Church in St. Louis, speaks on "The Factors of Destiny" at the baccalaureate service in the evening preceding the 70th annual commencement at State College tomorrow morning; an informal reception follows the service at the student center.
The SEMO District Fair won't have a general manager this year as in former years, but each member of the board will have certain functions to perform as the head of committees and departments; preparation of the race track has started under the direction of F.A. Keller, who is being assisted by Tillman Anderson, racing superintendent; much of the track has grown up with grass due to two years of non-use, and some time will be required to put it in shape.
Al Nenninger of Cape Girardeau and Cleve Atwell of Memphis, Tennessee, boxed eight rounds to a draw in the Dixie Theater at Caruthersville, Missouri, last night; the bout was scheduled for 10 rounds, but owing to a poor crowd and the extreme heat, it was decided to cut the fight short.
The Elk Saloon in Haarig, owned and operated by Joe Haas for a number of years, is now a soft drink place, beer, wines and liquors having been discarded and soda waters and other soft drinks substituted.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.