Out of the past: June 18

1994

Carolyn Vandeven, principal at L.J. Schultz Middle School for eight years, has taken a new position with the Joplin, Missouri, public schools; she will be assistant superintendent for curriculum and instruction at Joplin.

The historic, former Corps of Engineers Dredge Ste. Genevieve is resting on the bottom of the Mississippi River for the second time in less than three years; this time it's on the bottom of the river at Missouri Dry Docks at Cape Girardeau, while a legal battle continues to determine the fate of the former steam-powered paddle-wheel vessel.

1969

CAIRO, Ill. -- Cairo police exchanged fire with unseen snipers hiding in the ruins of a fire-ravaged building last night; there were no injuries; the incident took place at the former Alexander County Tuberculosis Sanitorium near Pyramid Court.

Signing of a lease between Ludlow Corp. and National Service Inc. for construction of warehouse facilities for storing finished products of Ludlow is announced; construction of the warehouse by National Service, a division of the Drury interests here, is expected to begin within a few days on Ludlow's plant site on Nash Road; Ludlow produces floor covering underlay for rugs and carpets.