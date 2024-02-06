Out of the past: June 18

A wet spring in Southeast Missouri has left a lot of standing water, backwater from the Mississippi River, and now, hot, humid weather have combined to provide all the right ingredients for a bumper crop of pesky mosquitoes; Wayne Moore of the Cape Girardeau Public Works Department, who is in charge of the city's mosquito-abatement program, says his crew started using the city's new, ultra-low-volume fogging machine around the first of June.
U.S. Rep. Bill Emerson is urging the Clinton administration to halt any planned removal of wild horses along the Current and Jacks Fork rivers in southern Missouri; a federal appeals court Tuesday ruled the National Park Service has the authority to remove the horses.
The historic residence at the corner of Broadway and Spanish Street known as the old Kage home has new owners; Mr. and Mrs. Eugene H. Benson have sold the house to Mr. and Mrs. Charles Bixler and Mr. and Mrs. Larry Haertling; they plan to either continue renting out the apartments in the building or use it for a business location.
A wading pool and playground equipment at Arena Park were formally presented to the city by the Cape Girardeau Kiwanis Club yesterday; the pool, which was financed by the service club, was constructed by the Parks Department.
They may be small, but they're willing; two youths, one 14 and the other 12, are the first to volunteer for jobs on local farms; farmers in the area have been unable to harvest their crops because of the severe labor shortage.
PERRYVILLE, Mo. -- Like the flood that reached its peak May 27, soldiers will make some history here later this month; about 150 troops are to be sent by the Army to work for a month helping put Bois Brule Bottoms fields back into food production; the soldiers will clear off debris left by the flood, rebuild washed out fences and repair buildings.
At a meeting yesterday of the mayor and commissioners, a new ordinance fixing the license tax on merchants, saloonkeepers, manufacturers, corporations and other classes of business was given its first reading and then deferred to a later date for the final reading and passage; the new ordinance will boost the license of saloons from $600 per year to $700 per year; Western Union, International Shoe Co. and the express company also will be taxed to do business here under the new bill.
W.H. Haman, a former Cape Girardeau druggist, has written relatives from Imboden, Arkansas, where he and his family are now residing, that they will return to their old hometown within the next 30 days; Haman left here about six years ago, purchasing a peach farm at Imboden.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
