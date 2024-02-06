Out of the past: June 18

1993

A wet spring in Southeast Missouri has left a lot of standing water, backwater from the Mississippi River, and now, hot, humid weather have combined to provide all the right ingredients for a bumper crop of pesky mosquitoes; Wayne Moore of the Cape Girardeau Public Works Department, who is in charge of the city's mosquito-abatement program, says his crew started using the city's new, ultra-low-volume fogging machine around the first of June.

U.S. Rep. Bill Emerson is urging the Clinton administration to halt any planned removal of wild horses along the Current and Jacks Fork rivers in southern Missouri; a federal appeals court Tuesday ruled the National Park Service has the authority to remove the horses.

1968

The historic residence at the corner of Broadway and Spanish Street known as the old Kage home has new owners; Mr. and Mrs. Eugene H. Benson have sold the house to Mr. and Mrs. Charles Bixler and Mr. and Mrs. Larry Haertling; they plan to either continue renting out the apartments in the building or use it for a business location.

A wading pool and playground equipment at Arena Park were formally presented to the city by the Cape Girardeau Kiwanis Club yesterday; the pool, which was financed by the service club, was constructed by the Parks Department.