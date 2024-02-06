Out of the past: June 18

Authorities say a Cape Girardeau businessman has admitted to solely burglarizing almost 60 businesses, but won't be prosecuted because of a plea agreement stemming from a single burglary; the businessman owned a sewer and cleaning service.
U.S. District Judge Stephen Limbaugh issued a ruling yesterday that halts a National Park Service plan to round up and remove the horses from the wilderness that comprises the Ozark National Scenic Riverways.
A full day of celebration is planned for members of Bethel Assembly of God Church as they conduct a mortgage-burning ceremony in the afternoon, with the Rev. N. Cleo Tapp of Springfield, Missouri, in charge; the congregation made the final payment on its church building at 2011 William St. on May 25.
The Revs. Claude Johnson of Cape Girardeau and W. Harry Hunt of Jackson are among the representatives of the district Baptist Association in the area who participate in a dedication service in the afternoon of a new building at the recently established Southeast Missouri Baptist Camp, near Poplar Bluff, Missouri; dedicated is a new kitchen-dining hall constructed this spring.
Informed yesterday of its part in the training of glider pilots for the U.S. Army, the Consolidated School of Aviation today receives word of a further expansion of its program to furnish men for the armed forces with start in July of instruction courses for large numbers of flying specialists, such as instructors, co-pilots, liaison pilots and service pilots, as well as glider pilots.
Joe Nichols Jr. of Kansas City, Missouri, has been elected principal of Jackson High School by the school board. Nichols is at present a field representative of Westminster College at Fulton, Missouri. For the past two years he has been principal of the high school at Brunswick, Missouri.
Architect W.E. Parlow is in Charleston, Missouri, to open bids for the construction of the new Russell Hotel, which is to be built by Cong. J.J. Russell as a compliment to his hometown; the building, designed by Parlow, will be the most modern and pretentious hotel in all Southeast Missouri.
Ruth Simpson, 3-year-old daughter of A.E. Simpson, is recovering slowly at her parents' home on Giboney Avenue from the effects of eating some Paris green last week; her father had sprinkled potato vines with the poison to kill bugs, and it is believed the girl picked a leaf and put it into her mouth, poisoning herself.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
