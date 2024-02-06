Out of the past: June 18

1992

Authorities say a Cape Girardeau businessman has admitted to solely burglarizing almost 60 businesses, but won't be prosecuted because of a plea agreement stemming from a single burglary; the businessman owned a sewer and cleaning service.

U.S. District Judge Stephen Limbaugh issued a ruling yesterday that halts a National Park Service plan to round up and remove the horses from the wilderness that comprises the Ozark National Scenic Riverways.

1967

A full day of celebration is planned for members of Bethel Assembly of God Church as they conduct a mortgage-burning ceremony in the afternoon, with the Rev. N. Cleo Tapp of Springfield, Missouri, in charge; the congregation made the final payment on its church building at 2011 William St. on May 25.

The Revs. Claude Johnson of Cape Girardeau and W. Harry Hunt of Jackson are among the representatives of the district Baptist Association in the area who participate in a dedication service in the afternoon of a new building at the recently established Southeast Missouri Baptist Camp, near Poplar Bluff, Missouri; dedicated is a new kitchen-dining hall constructed this spring.