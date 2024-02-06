Out of the past: June 17

Delois Jackson and her three children will have a new home thanks to efforts of the Cape Girardeau Area Habitat for Humanity and Maxwell House Coffee; the home is one of 10 nationwide the coffee company is funding through the Oprah Angel Network; part of the Build a Home America program sponsored by Maxwell House, the company plans to build 100 homes in 100 weeks across the country; in conjunction with the building blitz, talk-show host Oprah Winfrey challenged her audiences to help Habitat for Humanity build a house in every city where her show can be seen.
Water and trash-collection fee increases will go into effect July 1 for Cape Girardeau residents; the City Council Monday night gave final approval to increases of 2% in water fees and 2.1% in trash-collection fees but included a stipulation: A projected surplus in the city's solid-waste fund must be used to pay off part of the principal of an outstanding loan made years ago from the general fund to the solid-waste program.
The Rev. C. Richard Connelly has been appointed to New McKendree United Methodist Church in Jackson by Bishop Robert E. Goodrich; he is serving in a team ministry with the church's pastor, the Rev. Donald L. Slover; team ministry is "a new image" for United Methodism; it is unique in that the two pastors will share equally the responsibilities and duties of the pastoral office.
Five members of the youth group of the Church of Christ in Cape Girardeau left Thursday for a European tour; while in Geneva, Switzerland, the group will be involved in evangelistic work with about 100 other youth from throughout the United States; Denna Coburn, Della Jones, Mickey Donica, Rick Crump and Ken Sparkman, all Cape Girardeau Central High School pupils, were accompanied on the trip by Mrs. Marion Coburn and Mabel Statler.
Fire breaks out early in the morning in the home of Lawrence Fingerhut, 405 S. Louisiana Ave., and does extensive damage to a portion of the roof and a bedroom in the one-story frame structure; no one is at home at the time of the fire; Fingerhut is employed by Moon Distributing Co.
G. Henry Sanders, 70, who operated motion picture theaters in Cape Girardeau for a number of years and later engaged in the same business in Little Rock, Arkansas, died last night at Reno, Nevada; he and his wife and another Little Rock couple, Mr. and Mrs. John Jorsky, had been on a motor trip to California and stopped at Reno to spend the night on their return trip home; word of his death came to a daughter, Mrs. Juel Mosley, of Cape Girardeau.
1923
Christ Evangelical Church observes its annual Mission Day, one of the biggest such affairs in the history of the church; the Rev. Paul Wobus of Manchester, Missouri, preaches at both morning and afternoon services, speaking in the German language at the first service and in English in the second; Wobus has made surveys of the Ozark section in behalf of the Home Mission Board of the church and is well acquainted with religious conditions in that section of Missouri.
With the hope of making his sermons more definite and dealing more with the problems facing members of his congregation, the Rev. J.R. Spann, pastor of Centenary Methodist Church, has named a committee of church members to be known as religious investigators; the committee will attempt to find out what religious problems are facing the members and what questions they would care to have discussed.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
