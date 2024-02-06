Out of the past: June 17

1998

Delois Jackson and her three children will have a new home thanks to efforts of the Cape Girardeau Area Habitat for Humanity and Maxwell House Coffee; the home is one of 10 nationwide the coffee company is funding through the Oprah Angel Network; part of the Build a Home America program sponsored by Maxwell House, the company plans to build 100 homes in 100 weeks across the country; in conjunction with the building blitz, talk-show host Oprah Winfrey challenged her audiences to help Habitat for Humanity build a house in every city where her show can be seen.

Water and trash-collection fee increases will go into effect July 1 for Cape Girardeau residents; the City Council Monday night gave final approval to increases of 2% in water fees and 2.1% in trash-collection fees but included a stipulation: A projected surplus in the city's solid-waste fund must be used to pay off part of the principal of an outstanding loan made years ago from the general fund to the solid-waste program.

1973

The Rev. C. Richard Connelly has been appointed to New McKendree United Methodist Church in Jackson by Bishop Robert E. Goodrich; he is serving in a team ministry with the church's pastor, the Rev. Donald L. Slover; team ministry is "a new image" for United Methodism; it is unique in that the two pastors will share equally the responsibilities and duties of the pastoral office.

Five members of the youth group of the Church of Christ in Cape Girardeau left Thursday for a European tour; while in Geneva, Switzerland, the group will be involved in evangelistic work with about 100 other youth from throughout the United States; Denna Coburn, Della Jones, Mickey Donica, Rick Crump and Ken Sparkman, all Cape Girardeau Central High School pupils, were accompanied on the trip by Mrs. Marion Coburn and Mabel Statler.