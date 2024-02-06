Out of the past: June 17

1996

Organizers say this weekend's festival was one of the most successful Riverfests ever, coming to a rousing close Saturday night as thousands packed the lawn of the Common Pleas Courthouse for the annual fireworks show and the golden sounds of the country band Lonestar; festival chairwoman Laurel Adkisson says attendance at the concert was the largest she's ever seen at Riverfest; with hot days relieved by cool evenings, Riverfest 1996 easily eclipsed last year's turnout, which was marred by bad weather.

The construction industry picked up in Cape Girardeau during May, following a slight downturn in April; building permits worth $2.8 million were issued last month, more than double April's figure; two of the building projects are in Cape West Business Park: a 78,000-square-foot strip shopping center and a 14-screen cinema.

1971

State College students will return to history and social science classes this fall in two new locations; the Division of History and Social Science will occupy the now empty Education-Social Science Building and the old Campus School; this move is possible because of the April relocation of the education-psychology department and Campus and College High schools to the new $2.5 million Education and Psychology Building on the north part of the campus.

Assessed valuation of real and personal property in Cape Girardeau County gained by slightly more than $3 million from 1970 to 1971, reports County Clerk Rusby C. Crites; the assessed valuation for 1971 was $91,328,185.