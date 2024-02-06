Out of the past: June 17

Cape Central Airways won't abide by the second eviction notice sent from the City of Cape Girardeau and will take the matter to court; the company was supposed to leave the airport by Wednesday, and it hasn't done so; Cape Central Airways is the airport's fixed-base operator.
THEBES, Ill. -- Good weather has accelerated the scheduled opening of another section of relocated Route 3 south of Thebes; the one-half-mile section of relocated highway from near Jaco City, Illinois, to Twente Crossing Road will open this morning.
CHAFFEE, Mo. -- Workers at the Florsheim Shoe Co. plant here remain away from their jobs after the company closed its doors at 3:30 yesterday afternoon over what it termed an "unauthorized work stoppage" by a few operators in the cutting department; a total of 350 employees are involved.
CAIRO, Ill. -- The second large fire in two days destroyed a wood products firm here Monday; the blaze at Cairo Wood Products Inc. was one of three fires in Cairo on Monday night, all of which are attributed by fire officials to arson; Phillip Marsden, Wood Products owner, estimated his loss at from $70,000 to $80,000.
Capt. Willard Hubbard of a transportation unit of the Quartermaster Corps of the Army, and who has spent 19 1/2 months in Africa, is in Cape Girardeau on a week's furlough with his wife, the former Billie Basel; upon completion of his leave, he will to go Lexington, Kentucky, where he will attend a special school for four weeks and then will be given a 20-day furlough before receiving a new assignment.
Workers are remodeling and enlarging the war service board at Fairground Park for the Louis K. Juden Post of the American Legion, which built the soldier name board; more space was needed, and two panels are being extended; the work should be finished and the names updated by the annual Legion Fourth of July picnic.
One of the most severe electrical storms ever experienced passed over the central part of Cape Girardeau County yesterday afternoon; during the storm, John Hanschen, well-known Cape Girardeau Township farmer, was struck by lighting while making repairs to a binder and killed outright; his hired man, Dennis Young, who was standing nearby, was knocked unconscious, but has fully recovered from the shock.
While the Cape Girardeau branch of the American Legion wasn't fully organized last night, a temporary organization was formed by the selection of G.F. Smith as chairman and W.P. Whitledge as secretary; quite a number of former soldiers, sailors and Marines attended the meeting in the Commercial Club.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.