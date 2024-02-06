Out of the past: June 17

1994

Cape Central Airways won't abide by the second eviction notice sent from the City of Cape Girardeau and will take the matter to court; the company was supposed to leave the airport by Wednesday, and it hasn't done so; Cape Central Airways is the airport's fixed-base operator.

THEBES, Ill. -- Good weather has accelerated the scheduled opening of another section of relocated Route 3 south of Thebes; the one-half-mile section of relocated highway from near Jaco City, Illinois, to Twente Crossing Road will open this morning.

1969

CHAFFEE, Mo. -- Workers at the Florsheim Shoe Co. plant here remain away from their jobs after the company closed its doors at 3:30 yesterday afternoon over what it termed an "unauthorized work stoppage" by a few operators in the cutting department; a total of 350 employees are involved.

CAIRO, Ill. -- The second large fire in two days destroyed a wood products firm here Monday; the blaze at Cairo Wood Products Inc. was one of three fires in Cairo on Monday night, all of which are attributed by fire officials to arson; Phillip Marsden, Wood Products owner, estimated his loss at from $70,000 to $80,000.