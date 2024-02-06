Out of the past: June 17

Nine months of effort to secure expanded services at the Cape Girardeau Municipal Airport apparently is for naught as Trans World Express has withdrawn its application for a federal subsidy to operate here; that means the U.S. Department of Transportation isn't likely to consider the city's recommendation that Lone Star Airlines of Texas be awarded the subsidy instead.
Robert Elledge, a former sergeant with the Scott City Police Department, is now the department's chief; he was sworn in yesterday after being appointed to the position by the City Council; he has been with the department for 14 years.
A contract for the Route K bridge over Cape LaCroix Creek here is approved by the state Highway Commission in Jefferson City; the low bidder on the project is A.G. Construction Co., of Perryville, Missouri; the Route K project includes a four-lane, limited-access route extending west from William Street; the 1 1/2 miles of new roadway will join Gordonville Road near Mount Auburn Road.
An appropriation of $100,000 for the Trail of Tears State Park marina -- enough to begin the project -- was approved this week by a Senate-House conference committee; the marina, which would be built at Moccasin Springs at the park, has been in the planning for several years; it was dropped by the state about three years ago, but later was rescheduled in state planning.
Cape Girardeau has as its guests representatives from five Latin American nations; the group was brought here through the efforts of Ruth Kelso Renfrow, who is president of the Missouri Federation of Women's Clubs, and who has traveled extensively in South America; the men are all engineers and came to the United States a year ago for practical training in the Rural Electrification Administration, studying methods and techniques.
Billy, the 11-year-old son of Mr. and Mrs. Chester Haman, 22 S. Ellis St., is seriously burned in the evening when what is believed to be pent-up sewer gas in an old cistern ignited when the youngster threw a pail of trash into the opening; the boy's shirt and undershirt are burned, and much of his hair is burned away; the skin on his chest, face and arms is badly seared.
According to Supt. D.B. Smith of the International Shoe Co., 125,000 Army shoes are to be made in the Cape Girardeau factory as rapidly as possible after July 1; International recently secured a contract for hundreds of thousands of shoes for the government; Smith expects the local factory to turn out about 1,400 pairs of shoes daily.
A party is given in honor of Mrs. T.W. Osterloh at the Dutchtown club house; following a luncheon, the afternoon is passed in boating, swimming and a tramp through the woods, after which a picnic supper is served on the banks of the creek; among those attending are Dr. and Mrs. John D. Porterfield, Harry Coffman and family, Mr. and Mrs. George Waters and daughter, Mr. and Mrs. Ed Hays and children, Mr. and Mrs. Charles Stehr and family, Mr and Mrs. William Bergmann and daughter, and Mrs. Theo. Osterloh and children.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
