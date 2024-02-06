Out of the past: June 17

1992

Nine months of effort to secure expanded services at the Cape Girardeau Municipal Airport apparently is for naught as Trans World Express has withdrawn its application for a federal subsidy to operate here; that means the U.S. Department of Transportation isn't likely to consider the city's recommendation that Lone Star Airlines of Texas be awarded the subsidy instead.

Robert Elledge, a former sergeant with the Scott City Police Department, is now the department's chief; he was sworn in yesterday after being appointed to the position by the City Council; he has been with the department for 14 years.

1967

A contract for the Route K bridge over Cape LaCroix Creek here is approved by the state Highway Commission in Jefferson City; the low bidder on the project is A.G. Construction Co., of Perryville, Missouri; the Route K project includes a four-lane, limited-access route extending west from William Street; the 1 1/2 miles of new roadway will join Gordonville Road near Mount Auburn Road.

An appropriation of $100,000 for the Trail of Tears State Park marina -- enough to begin the project -- was approved this week by a Senate-House conference committee; the marina, which would be built at Moccasin Springs at the park, has been in the planning for several years; it was dropped by the state about three years ago, but later was rescheduled in state planning.