Out of the past: June 16

1998

Residents who use Cape Girardeau's taxi coupon service will get one less round-trip a month under a cost-cutting measure; the City Council last night voted to cut the maximum number of coupons sold to each household from 16 coupons to 14 monthly; the council also agreed to use a pending report on mass transportation from the Southeast Missouri Regional Planning and Economic Development Commission and other information to start looking for alternatives to the popular coupon program.

Two administrators and other personnel were hired during yesterday's meeting of the Cape Girardeau Board of Education; Julie Davenport was hired to be principal of Franklin Elementary School, and Pamela Barnes will work mornings as assistant principal at Alma Schrader Elementary School and afternoons as a remedial math teacher at Jefferson School; the board has yet to replace the retiring Barbara Blanchard, principal of Washington Elementary.

1973

Farmers & Merchants Bank, which recently placed its new main bank on William Street in service, announces it has exercised an option to purchase a tract at North Kingshighway and Cape Rock Drive from the Lewis family for construction of a banking facility; the site is now occupied by Wimpy's, a restaurant and grocery outlet, and two houses, both along Cape Rock; the buildings will be removed; a third house, on Kingshighway, is also included, but it will remain; it is under lease to McElreath Realty and Insurance.

Monday will mark the opening of another banking facility, this in Town Plaza for Cape State Bank and Trust Co., replacing the original smaller structure razed to make room for the new one; the new concrete and brick building incorporates drive-in and interior service spaces.