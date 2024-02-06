Out of the past: June 16

1997

City Manager Michael Miller characterizes the budget the Cape Girardeau City Council is expected to adopt tonight as boring, because it has few changes from the current one; still, there are two potential areas of controversy: pay for firefighters and whether the city's sales tax revenues will meet projections.

ORAN, Mo. -- More than a year after two persons were killed at a railroad crossing here, warning lights and gates still haven't been installed; signals and gates are slated to be placed at Oran's Shelby Street crossing as part of the state's railroad safety program; but it could be the summer of 1998 at the earliest before the equipment is installed and operating.

1972

There will be few changes, if any, in most area magistrate and municipal courts pending further clarification of this week's historic U.S. Supreme Court ruling that grants the right of council to any indigent person charged with a petty crime; this is the general opinion expressed by judges about the court's 7 to 2 decision, which guarantees the right of legal counsel to millions of poor people who are prosecuted for petty offenses and misdemeanors.

Real estate and personal property tax assessments for Cape Girardeau County have increased by 4.1% for 1972, totaling $95,109,165, says County Clerk Rusby C. Crites; after review of the county's tax books by the State Tax Commission and any adjustments made by it or the County Board of Equalization, they will go to County Collector Harold D. Kuehle for extension of taxes due on the assessments, billing and collection.