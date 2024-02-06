Out of the past: June 16

Harry Truman, the 33rd president of the United States, will share billing with outlaw brothers Frank and Jesse James on a block-long Missouri Wall of Fame mural proposed by the River Heritage Mural Association; the mural, being designed by Margaret Randol Dement, will feature the likeness of some 45 famous Missourians and will cover the entire inside of the river wall space between Independence and Merriwether streets.
U.S. Navy Lt. Cmdr. Larry Packer landed his F/A-18 Hornet in Cape Girardeau yesterday afternoon, much to the surprise of air traffic control officers at the Cape Girardeau Regional Airport; Packer, a former Blue Angels pilot, said the control tower wasn't sure he wanted to land his plane here; but he had plans to attend a softball game and visit his friend Jessica Arnzen and her family in Kelso, Missouri.
Approximately 800 members of Building Laborer's Local No. 282 walk off job sites throughout Southeast Missouri after negotiations between the local and Southeast Missouri Contractors Association broke down yesterday; affected by the widespread strike in Cape Girardeau are the new psychology building being built at State College, renovation of May Greene School, the new Doctor's Park and construction of a $250,00 sanctuary at the site of St. Andrew Lutheran Church.
Three representatives of the Notre Dame High School board -- president James Evans, Charles L. Drury and Virgil Elfrink -- attended last night's meeting of the Cape Girardeau Board of Education to discuss the possibility of enrolling some of the Catholic school's pupils in the area Vocational-Technical School next fall.
Approximately 200 airplanes, with a sales value of $275,000, have been sold at Harris Field since the port was designated as a sales and storage center, says manager Jack Hunter; these have gone to purchasers in all sections of the nation, all of whom have visited the field before buying.
Employees of Missouri Utilities Co. are installing about 800 feet of six-inch water line leading to the Rodney Vista residential sector west of Cape Girardeau; the connection is being made to a line serving the Arena Building in the new city park, near the north end of the park race track; the main will run west to Rodney Drive, in front of the home of Isca W. Carmack, where property owners will make their own connections.
Frisco fireman G. Gettings suffered a fractured skull, a broken nose and injuries to his hip and thigh when he mysteriously fell from the engine of a local southbound freight train yesterday evening as it crossed a steel bridge spanning Apple Creek, 22 miles north of Cape Girardeau; just how he fell won't be known until Gettings regains consciousness.
Madame Ernestine Schumann-Heink, world's greatest contralto, arrives in Cape Girardeau at 12:35 p.m. from St. Louis; she will sing at the State College auditorium this evening, accompanied by Katherine Hoffmann on piano and Nina Fletcher, violinist.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
