Out of the past: June 16

1995

Harry Truman, the 33rd president of the United States, will share billing with outlaw brothers Frank and Jesse James on a block-long Missouri Wall of Fame mural proposed by the River Heritage Mural Association; the mural, being designed by Margaret Randol Dement, will feature the likeness of some 45 famous Missourians and will cover the entire inside of the river wall space between Independence and Merriwether streets.

U.S. Navy Lt. Cmdr. Larry Packer landed his F/A-18 Hornet in Cape Girardeau yesterday afternoon, much to the surprise of air traffic control officers at the Cape Girardeau Regional Airport; Packer, a former Blue Angels pilot, said the control tower wasn't sure he wanted to land his plane here; but he had plans to attend a softball game and visit his friend Jessica Arnzen and her family in Kelso, Missouri.

1970

Approximately 800 members of Building Laborer's Local No. 282 walk off job sites throughout Southeast Missouri after negotiations between the local and Southeast Missouri Contractors Association broke down yesterday; affected by the widespread strike in Cape Girardeau are the new psychology building being built at State College, renovation of May Greene School, the new Doctor's Park and construction of a $250,00 sanctuary at the site of St. Andrew Lutheran Church.

Three representatives of the Notre Dame High School board -- president James Evans, Charles L. Drury and Virgil Elfrink -- attended last night's meeting of the Cape Girardeau Board of Education to discuss the possibility of enrolling some of the Catholic school's pupils in the area Vocational-Technical School next fall.