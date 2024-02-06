Out of the past: June 16

Boyd Gaming Corp. consultant Dan Davis is in Cape Girardeau to help coordinate a petition drive for the 8th congressional District; the petition will seek 20,000 signatures from this district to help secure a gambling amendment on the Nov. 8 state ballot.
Five area hospitals and a number of doctors have formed the region's first physician hospital organization; MedAmerica HealthNet Inc. links the staffs and services of Saint Francis Medical Center and Southeast Hospital, both in Cape Girardeau; Missouri Delta Medical Center in Sikeston, Missouri; Perry County Memorial Hospital in Perryville, Missouri; and Dexter (Missouri) Memorial Hospital.
A huge Boeing jet-powered helicopter was employed over the weekend by L.E. Meyers Co., contractor building the Union Electric Co. heavy transmission line from Joppa, Illinois, to Lutesville, Missouri, to set the final framework in place on the two 400-foot steel towers on both sides of the Mississippi River a mile north of Commerce, Missouri; Construction Helicopters Inc. of Portland, Oregon, performed the task.
For the second time this year, a warehouse owned by Hutson Furniture Co. has been struck by fire; a passerby notified the fire department of smoke coming from the rear of the Hutson store, 43 S. Main St.; firefighters found carpet remnants ablaze in the warehouse, along with a vacuum cleaner and a footstool.
The annual Girl Scout Day Camp, a two-week period filled with fun and education, will conclude Saturday at Fairground Park; highlights of the days for the girls are swimming in the municipal pool, canoing on the lagoon and cooking supper over an open fire, four days each week.
R.M. Trimble, who plans to install a cooler plant on West Broadway, says 500 applicants for the service are needed immediately so the project can go ahead; a lot has been selected for the building, and other plans are progressing.
The campaign to secure 500 associate members for the Boy Scout organization in Cape Girardeau starts in full force; the scouts have a demonstration tent on Broadway, showing off what they have learned through the organization.
The Rev. Alvin Kerstner, son of County Treasurer and Mrs. J.H.C. Kerstner, arrived in Jackson a few days ago and yesterday journeyed to Chaffee, Missouri, where he preached a sermon to the crowd gathered at the mission; he has been assigned to Lutheran missionary work in Southeast Missouri, his territory being the counties of New Madrid, Stoddard and part of Scott.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
