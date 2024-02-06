Out of the past: June 16

1994

Boyd Gaming Corp. consultant Dan Davis is in Cape Girardeau to help coordinate a petition drive for the 8th congressional District; the petition will seek 20,000 signatures from this district to help secure a gambling amendment on the Nov. 8 state ballot.

Five area hospitals and a number of doctors have formed the region's first physician hospital organization; MedAmerica HealthNet Inc. links the staffs and services of Saint Francis Medical Center and Southeast Hospital, both in Cape Girardeau; Missouri Delta Medical Center in Sikeston, Missouri; Perry County Memorial Hospital in Perryville, Missouri; and Dexter (Missouri) Memorial Hospital.

1969

A huge Boeing jet-powered helicopter was employed over the weekend by L.E. Meyers Co., contractor building the Union Electric Co. heavy transmission line from Joppa, Illinois, to Lutesville, Missouri, to set the final framework in place on the two 400-foot steel towers on both sides of the Mississippi River a mile north of Commerce, Missouri; Construction Helicopters Inc. of Portland, Oregon, performed the task.

For the second time this year, a warehouse owned by Hutson Furniture Co. has been struck by fire; a passerby notified the fire department of smoke coming from the rear of the Hutson store, 43 S. Main St.; firefighters found carpet remnants ablaze in the warehouse, along with a vacuum cleaner and a footstool.