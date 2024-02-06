Out of the past: June 16

1992

The Cape Girardeau County Commission will delay action on a proposed zoning ordinance until after the November general election. The commission had hoped to have the ordinance approved and in effect by this time, but earlier this year, a group of residents waged a petition drive because they didn't like certain provisions of the ordinance. The drive will put a question before voters in November, asking whether the county should have planning and zoning.

The trees of historic Wedekind Roadside Park on U.S. 61 North near Interstate 55 have been taken down in order to provide a new entrance for the Missouri Veterans Home and for future developments at that location. In addition, some site improvements will be done, including cutting down the hill in front of the veterans home to make it visible from U.S. 61.

1967

Bill Royce, news director of radio station KGMO, says he was ordered to leave the Cape Girardeau Police Department's firing range by Chief of Police Irvin E. Beard yesterday while trying to obtain a news account of the police firearms-training program.

Vandals did about $42 in damage at the municipal swimming pool at Capaha Park last night. They cut the pool's divider rope, broke an underwater light and also threw trash and scoreboard letters into the pool. The letters had been taken from the scoreboard at Capaha Park's baseball diamond.