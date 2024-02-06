Out of the past: June 15

Although the clouds loomed low and dark, there were no confirmed tornadoes in Southeast Missouri or Southern Illinois yesterday afternoon; a possible tornado was reported around 4 p.m. west of Cape Girardeau in Bollinger County, which prompted the National Weather Service to issue several tornado warnings; however, a spokesman at the Bollinger County Sheriff's Office says the department was unable to confirm any actual sightings of a tornado touching down; a funnel cloud was spotted east of Alexander County, Illinois, but it never touched down.
The Cape Girardeau City Council votes unanimously to begin condemnation proceedings on old Saint Francis Hospital; Mayor Al Spradling III says that doesn't mean the vacant building at Good Hope and Pacific streets will be razed anytime soon; it could take from six months to a year or longer to go through the condemnation process.
One of the most devastating and longest Mississippi River floods in recorded history is finally over, except for some remaining cleanup of the costly damages; the river at Cape Girardeau falls below the city's 32-foot flood stage, breaking still another record in the process; the great spring flood of 1973 has gone down in the record books as the longest in duration: 98 days old today; the flood, which began when the river first crept above 32 feet here March 10, twice shattered previously existing record levels as its unpredictable movements kept flood-weary victims away from their homes and businesses for weeks at a time.
MARBLE HILL, Mo. -- Following up on a campaign promise made last year, Circuit Judge Stanley A. Grimm will convene the first grand jury in years in Bollinger County on Monday; he says he won't ask the grand jury to investigate anything specific, but just those items required by state statutes.
SIKESTON, Mo. -- More than 100 farmers, wives and children of farmers, flew over Scott County yesterday afternoon during the first Scott County Soils and Crops Air Tour, and for most it was their first flight; four projects were shown the farmers by pilots, who had been briefed for the tour; the most interesting project seen from the air was the Herman Diebold orchard, the planting having been done on contour, this making an effective pattern; the trees had all been planted on the terrace or contour lines.
Rainfall, varying from light to heavy, fell in scattered sections of Southeast Missouri overnight, but brought no relief from drought conditions that are becoming serious.
Dunnegan Construction Co. has purchased a new, $15,000 trenching machine for use in the installation of the West End sewer here; the machine is expected to be put into operation within two weeks; company officials believe that, with the addition of this machine, it will be possible to complete the sewer work two months earlier than without it.
Pleased with the cordial reception given them at the state convention of Elks at Poplar Bluff, Missouri, members of the Cape Girardeau Municipal Band return home, marching from the Frisco Railroad station to the Liberty National Building on Broadway through a downpour of rain to show locals they are still "game"; climbing Broadway hill in the midst of the rainstorm, band members halt at The Missourian office and, with a flourish from director H.L. Albert, launch into a popular tune; they don't seem to notice the rain.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
