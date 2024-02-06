Out of the past: June 15

1998

Although the clouds loomed low and dark, there were no confirmed tornadoes in Southeast Missouri or Southern Illinois yesterday afternoon; a possible tornado was reported around 4 p.m. west of Cape Girardeau in Bollinger County, which prompted the National Weather Service to issue several tornado warnings; however, a spokesman at the Bollinger County Sheriff's Office says the department was unable to confirm any actual sightings of a tornado touching down; a funnel cloud was spotted east of Alexander County, Illinois, but it never touched down.

The Cape Girardeau City Council votes unanimously to begin condemnation proceedings on old Saint Francis Hospital; Mayor Al Spradling III says that doesn't mean the vacant building at Good Hope and Pacific streets will be razed anytime soon; it could take from six months to a year or longer to go through the condemnation process.

1973

One of the most devastating and longest Mississippi River floods in recorded history is finally over, except for some remaining cleanup of the costly damages; the river at Cape Girardeau falls below the city's 32-foot flood stage, breaking still another record in the process; the great spring flood of 1973 has gone down in the record books as the longest in duration: 98 days old today; the flood, which began when the river first crept above 32 feet here March 10, twice shattered previously existing record levels as its unpredictable movements kept flood-weary victims away from their homes and businesses for weeks at a time.

MARBLE HILL, Mo. -- Following up on a campaign promise made last year, Circuit Judge Stanley A. Grimm will convene the first grand jury in years in Bollinger County on Monday; he says he won't ask the grand jury to investigate anything specific, but just those items required by state statutes.