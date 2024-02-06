Out of the past: June 15

1997

Lay ministers Jack and Carole Jo Byrd of Jackson are retiring from their assignments at Fairview and Gravel Hill United Methodist churches; Dr. David M. Stewart of Marble Hill, Missouri, has been assigned lay speaker for those churches; the Byrds have served the churches 19 years.

The Southeast Missourian will be the only newspaper in Missouri participating in the contest for the Kodak International Newspaper Snapshot Award; the contest is strictly for amateurs, but any photo taken since Jan. 1 is eligible; all residents of the Missouri counties of Cape Girardeau, Bollinger, Scott, New Madrid, Perry, Stoddard and Madison, and the Illinois counties of Alexander, Pulaski and Union are eligible to enter.

1972

Cape Girardeau County attorney Jack L. Oliver is an incorporator of the not-for-profit Missouri Press-Bar Commission, formed by the state's news media, attorneys and court judges to promote the constitutional guarantees of a free press and a fair trail; the commission, incorporated yesterday at Jefferson City, succeeds the former Missouri Free Press-Fair Trial Commission.

Chances of a serious drought were dampened somewhat yesterday with the area's first rainfall in more than a week, and the largest amount of rain recorded for the whole month of June; at the Cape Girardeau Municipal Airport, .65 of an inch of rain was recorded, while at Jackson the rainfall was reported to be 1.19 inches.