Out of the past: June 15

1995

Signs of the flooding Mississippi River's retreat -- mud-covered walkways and water-stained siding, wet carpet lying on the lawn and ruined furniture heaped on the curb -- show Cape Girardeans have reached the cleanup phase; if all goes as predicted, the river will drop below flood stage at Cape Girardeau next Thursday.

The Missouri Division of Family Services, now housed in cramped quarters at 130 S. Frederick St., may get some breathing room by the end of the year; the Division of Facilities Management for the state recently awarded a bid for a 19,000-square-foot facility to be constructed at Highway 74 and South Sprigg Street.

1970

The Missouri Highway Department will take over 1.3 miles of county road from Crump to Lake Girardeau, probably in late 1971, the County Court learns; Charles Lawrence of Sikeston, Missouri, with the state highway department, appears before the court to explain plans for the Lake Girardeau road; he says the state has started a special fund for recreational access programs, and the road to Lake Girardeau will be one of three being considered in this area at the present time.

Jack Litzelfelner of Jackson led throughout most of the 36-hole invitational tournament at Cape Girardeau Country Club over the weekend, and only a sensational putt by one of the area's top-ranking amateurs, Connie Connell of Mounds, Illinois, held Litzelfelner's charge off on the final hole; Connell "holed-out" with a 143, two-day total, one stroke ahead of Litzelfelner.