RecordsJune 15, 2019
Out of the past: June 15
Union Electric Co. is working at the William-Sheridan intersection this week to upgrade its gas mains as part of an ongoing project to replace cast iron mains along William Street; UE is installing a section of 10-inch, high pressure, steel gas main beneath the intersection...

1994

Union Electric Co. is working at the William-Sheridan intersection this week to upgrade its gas mains as part of an ongoing project to replace cast iron mains along William Street; UE is installing a section of 10-inch, high pressure, steel gas main beneath the intersection.

Under a plan approved by the Board of Regents, Southeast Missouri State University will put more money into women's athletics under a gender equity plan; the first phase of the plan will move the athletics program within three years to a 60-40 (male-female) percentage split in coaching staff, operations budget (including gift-in-kind), number of athletes and scholarships.

1969

The cornerstone laying service of the new Hanover Lutheran Church is held in the afternoon; the new church was constructed on Perryville Road, across the street from the present church structure; general contractor was Crites and Sailer Construction Co., and architect was Fred E. Dormeyer Jr.; the cost of the modern contemporary style building is about $190,000, including furnishings and a new Wicks pipe organ.

The Rev. Claude Johnson, who was called as superintendent of missions of the Cape Girardeau Baptist Association in October 1954, submitted his resignation to the executive board of the association on March 11; that resignation becomes effective June 30.

1944

County Chairman Walter H. Oberheide receives the first report from the Federal Reserve Bank in St. Louis on Fifth War Loan sales in Cape Girardeau County; this shows actual cash purchases amounted to $183,208; the county's quota for this drive is $1,055,700.

In the four months ending June 1, there were 454,000 pounds of scrap steel and scrap iron collected in Cape Girardeau County and sent out for war uses; in addition, 431,540 pounds of scrap paper were collected.

1919

The Rev. James E. Detweiler, a missionary to Japan the last eight or nine years and now home on furlough, speaks in the morning and in the evening at the Presbyterian Church; he is the guest of Mr. and Mrs. L.B. Houck while in Cape Girardeau; he comes here from Granville, Ohio.

Diplomas are conferred upon the graduating class of St. Mary's Grade School at the first Mass in the morning; commencement exercises for the eight-grade graduates are held in the evening; receiving their diplomas are Clara Knaup, Mary Lefarth, Marie Backel, Joseph Kuss, Emmet Kirn and Clarence Dowling.

-- Sharon K. Sanders

