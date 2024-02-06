Out of the past: June 15

1994

Union Electric Co. is working at the William-Sheridan intersection this week to upgrade its gas mains as part of an ongoing project to replace cast iron mains along William Street; UE is installing a section of 10-inch, high pressure, steel gas main beneath the intersection.

Under a plan approved by the Board of Regents, Southeast Missouri State University will put more money into women's athletics under a gender equity plan; the first phase of the plan will move the athletics program within three years to a 60-40 (male-female) percentage split in coaching staff, operations budget (including gift-in-kind), number of athletes and scholarships.

1969

The cornerstone laying service of the new Hanover Lutheran Church is held in the afternoon; the new church was constructed on Perryville Road, across the street from the present church structure; general contractor was Crites and Sailer Construction Co., and architect was Fred E. Dormeyer Jr.; the cost of the modern contemporary style building is about $190,000, including furnishings and a new Wicks pipe organ.

The Rev. Claude Johnson, who was called as superintendent of missions of the Cape Girardeau Baptist Association in October 1954, submitted his resignation to the executive board of the association on March 11; that resignation becomes effective June 30.