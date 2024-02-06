Out of the past: June 15

1993

Former Missouri Secretary of State Roy Blunt, who left office in January after losing a primary race for governor, was in Cape Girardeau yesterday to announce his support for the newly formed Missourians for Fair Elections; the bi-partisan coalition will soon begin a petition drive aimed at putting a measure before voters in 1994 that would limit contributions to political candidates from individuals and PACs; Blunt is chairman of the organization.

It is announced that former Secretary of Defense Dick Cheney will be the featured speaker June 22 at a fundraising breakfast in Cape Girardeau to benefit the Missouri Futures Fund of the state Republican Party.

1968

At the request of Saint Francis and Southeast Missouri hospital administrators, the Southeast Missourian newspaper has agreed to stop publishing the admissions lists to the two hospitals; the list of patients dismissed will continue to be published; administrators made the request because of the vexing and growing problem of an endless stream of visitors.

Construction on district highways and street jobs should resume next week, as operators of heavy construction equipment will return to work Monday under a tentative wage agreement after a month-long strike.