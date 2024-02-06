Out of the past: June 15

Former Missouri Secretary of State Roy Blunt, who left office in January after losing a primary race for governor, was in Cape Girardeau yesterday to announce his support for the newly formed Missourians for Fair Elections; the bi-partisan coalition will soon begin a petition drive aimed at putting a measure before voters in 1994 that would limit contributions to political candidates from individuals and PACs; Blunt is chairman of the organization.
It is announced that former Secretary of Defense Dick Cheney will be the featured speaker June 22 at a fundraising breakfast in Cape Girardeau to benefit the Missouri Futures Fund of the state Republican Party.
At the request of Saint Francis and Southeast Missouri hospital administrators, the Southeast Missourian newspaper has agreed to stop publishing the admissions lists to the two hospitals; the list of patients dismissed will continue to be published; administrators made the request because of the vexing and growing problem of an endless stream of visitors.
Construction on district highways and street jobs should resume next week, as operators of heavy construction equipment will return to work Monday under a tentative wage agreement after a month-long strike.
Elwood Overbeck of the Byrds Creek community sustained a severe shock and painful burns yesterday, when he was struck by lightning; he was operating a tractor which was drawing a heavy disc harrow, preparing the seedbed for the planting of corn in a bottom field on his farm; his son, Robert Overbeck, saw his father collapse at the throttle and, although somewhat stunned himself by the lightning, was able to leap aboard the tractor and stop it before his father could fall under the crushing discs.
Public acclaim in a Teachers College assembly is accorded two heroes of the war, each of whom since leaving the college has won honors for gallantry in action; honored are Maj. James A. McCullough of the Army Air Forces and Lt. Jerry A. Rapp of the Navy's Air Corps.
The Frisco Railroad will build a new passenger station in Cape Girardeau just as soon as possible; a conference among Frisco officials, Mayor H.H. Haas and Commercial Club President Charles L. Harrison revealed the structure will be nearly identical to the plans originally drawn by Cape Girardeau architect W.E. Parlow at a cost of about $35,000.
Some culprit has wantonly broken one of the fine new swings recently installed by the Civic Improvement Association at Courthouse Park.
-- Sharon Sanders
