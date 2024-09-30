Out of the past: June 14

1998

The Intertribal Living Indian Village is open to visitors at Trail of Tears State Park; the village, consisting of four teepees and other shelters, helps educate local people about their American Indian heritage, especially those who may be part Cherokee and have not yet applied for membership in the tribe.

PERRYVILLE, Mo. -- The Rev. Charles Shelby, 57, director and chief officer of the Association of the Miraculous Medal in Perryville, has been elected to DePaul University's Board of Trustees; Shelby earned a master's degree in physics from DePaul in 1972; he has directed the association since 1983.

1973

GALE, Ill. -- The East Cape Girardeau (Illinois) Levee District begins breaching a section of the main line Mississippi River levee near here in an attempt to rid flooded Alexander County of a tremendous amount of interior water; the project is being undertaken without Army Corps of Engineers approval, although board chairman Walter Reimann of McClure, Illinois, does contact the corps' flood center at St. Louis before earth-moving work begins in the morning.

A man who has given hundreds of hours of assistance to residents of Cape Girardeau County before, during and after natural disasters of the past 13 years will bow out of such duties July 1; Bill G. Swann of Jackson says he has resigned as coordinator of the Cape County Disaster Planning and Operations Office effective that date to spend more time with his family; Mrs. Swann, an assistant coordinator, also plans to resign; she will, however, stay on the job long enough to help the new coordinator become acquainted with the office.