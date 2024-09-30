Out of the past: June 14

The Intertribal Living Indian Village is open to visitors at Trail of Tears State Park; the village, consisting of four teepees and other shelters, helps educate local people about their American Indian heritage, especially those who may be part Cherokee and have not yet applied for membership in the tribe.
PERRYVILLE, Mo. -- The Rev. Charles Shelby, 57, director and chief officer of the Association of the Miraculous Medal in Perryville, has been elected to DePaul University's Board of Trustees; Shelby earned a master's degree in physics from DePaul in 1972; he has directed the association since 1983.
GALE, Ill. -- The East Cape Girardeau (Illinois) Levee District begins breaching a section of the main line Mississippi River levee near here in an attempt to rid flooded Alexander County of a tremendous amount of interior water; the project is being undertaken without Army Corps of Engineers approval, although board chairman Walter Reimann of McClure, Illinois, does contact the corps' flood center at St. Louis before earth-moving work begins in the morning.
A man who has given hundreds of hours of assistance to residents of Cape Girardeau County before, during and after natural disasters of the past 13 years will bow out of such duties July 1; Bill G. Swann of Jackson says he has resigned as coordinator of the Cape County Disaster Planning and Operations Office effective that date to spend more time with his family; Mrs. Swann, an assistant coordinator, also plans to resign; she will, however, stay on the job long enough to help the new coordinator become acquainted with the office.
Workers begin drilling for the installation of 350 parking meters following a morning survey of streets in the business sections by Mayor Walter H. Ford, Commissioners Cleo Johns, Louis Brune and Charles Schweer, police chief William A. Mills and Jon Topper of the Magee-Hale Park-O-Meter Co. of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma; drilling is started on Independence Street, where meters will be placed on both sides of the street between Main and Spanish streets; meters should be in operation by June 23.
The State Highway Department announces bids will be taken at Jefferson City on July 2 for the construction of new Highway 74, from Highway 61 to South Sprigg Street; the road, starting near the terminus of the Wilson Road at Highway 61, will intersect Sprigg Street at the Shady Grove Barbecue stand; it will be 1.546 miles in length and 22 feet wide; there will be a concrete bridge constructed over Cape La Croix Creek, and the road itself will be at a height sufficient to prevent overflow by backwater in the creek from the river.
Mrs. Ira G. Welch, wife of the superintendent of schools at Caruthersville, Missouri, is hurt when her husband loses control of an automobile on the Lorimier Street hill, north of Broadway; the car races down the hill backwards, crashing into an electric light pole at the intersection of Broadway and Lorimier at 8 a.m.; Mrs. Welch is thrown through the glass door of the Ford sedan, sustaining severe cuts on her arms and face.
All signboards on highways in Cape Girardeau County and other parts of the state are to be removed, and the erection of new ones is forbidden, according to a notice received by Esco Langston, county road foreman, from division engineer Frank B. Newton of Sikeston, Missouri; regulation trail markers or Automobile Club markers are permitted, as these give information to the traveling public.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
