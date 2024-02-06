Out of the past: June 14

1997

Cape Girardeau Board of Education member Terry Taylor has submitted his resignation from the board effective July 1; Taylor, 45, serves as vice president of the board; he is being relocated by his employer, Jimmy Dean Foods, to Scottsdale, Arizona, and will be unable to complete the last year of a three-year term.

More than 30,000 people visit Riverfest '97 in downtown Cape Girardeau under sunny skies and steamy temperatures that give way to a pleasant evening; entertainment throughout the day includes private boaters, jet skiers and an airplane; one of the biggest crowd pleasers is the Mark Twain-style turtle races at the Family Fun Village; nearly 250 persons gather around a chalk-drawn circle in the middle of the street where 49 children compete; the fastest turtle is Speedo, owned by 6-year-old Aaron McKinney of Cape Girardeau.

1972

Approximately 1,200 flags are fluttering over Cape Girardeau, as the city observes Flag Day in fine fashion; Pat G. Cullen, 18, of Cape Girardeau is an early riser, erecting 126 American flags for the Community Flag Service, which is in charge of placing flags in front of local businesses.

Sam Swan of Pocahontas has begun new duties as a University of Missouri Extension Division regional youth agent in four northwest Missouri counties; a Cape Girardeau County native, Swan was active in 4-H and returned last year from Ceylon, where he spent six months in an International Youth Farm exchange program; upon his return, he was a speech and English teacher at Notre Dame High School in Cape Girardeau.