Out of the past: June 14

Cape Girardeau Board of Education member Terry Taylor has submitted his resignation from the board effective July 1; Taylor, 45, serves as vice president of the board; he is being relocated by his employer, Jimmy Dean Foods, to Scottsdale, Arizona, and will be unable to complete the last year of a three-year term.
More than 30,000 people visit Riverfest '97 in downtown Cape Girardeau under sunny skies and steamy temperatures that give way to a pleasant evening; entertainment throughout the day includes private boaters, jet skiers and an airplane; one of the biggest crowd pleasers is the Mark Twain-style turtle races at the Family Fun Village; nearly 250 persons gather around a chalk-drawn circle in the middle of the street where 49 children compete; the fastest turtle is Speedo, owned by 6-year-old Aaron McKinney of Cape Girardeau.
Approximately 1,200 flags are fluttering over Cape Girardeau, as the city observes Flag Day in fine fashion; Pat G. Cullen, 18, of Cape Girardeau is an early riser, erecting 126 American flags for the Community Flag Service, which is in charge of placing flags in front of local businesses.
Sam Swan of Pocahontas has begun new duties as a University of Missouri Extension Division regional youth agent in four northwest Missouri counties; a Cape Girardeau County native, Swan was active in 4-H and returned last year from Ceylon, where he spent six months in an International Youth Farm exchange program; upon his return, he was a speech and English teacher at Notre Dame High School in Cape Girardeau.
With the boiling Mississippi River not yet at crest from present flood conditions, bad news piles on bad news as word comes from the upper reaches of both the Mississippi and Missouri rivers of a second flood some time next week; the stage this morning is at 37.1 feet, a rise of exactly one foot in the 24-hour period; the predicted crest is for Monday at 38 feet 6 inches.
An $894,000 master plan for the recreational development of Lake Wappapello in Wayne County, Missouri, over a 10-year period has been recommended for adoption by the Corps of Engineers of the War Department; the report notes, however, that before actual construction is undertaken site surveys, detailed drawings and specifications will be required for such items as buildings, harbors, beaches and utility installations.
Farmers predict Cape Girardeau County's wheat crop will be in shock by Saturday night, if fair weather prevails; the average yield will be 15 bushels an acre, it is estimated; the average yield last year was seven bushels, while for the past 10 years, it was 10 to 11 bushels.
Plans for the opening of the new Cape Girardeau Public Library are complete; an invitation to the people of the town to visit and inspect the building at the formal opening tomorrow night has been tendered; the affair will be very informal, with Mayor James A. Barks presenting the library to the people; refreshments will be served, and music will be furnished by the Central High School Orchestra.
Sharon K. Sanders
