Out of the past: June 14

The former Cape Girardeau school superintendent, Dr. Neyland Clark, has accepted a job as superintendent of a southern Indiana school district; he starts July 1 at the South Harrison school district in Corydon, a town about 25 miles north of Louisville, Kentucky; Clark, who served as superintendent in Cape Girardeau for 4 1/2 years, was fired last December.
Riverfest organizers were ecstatic to learn yesterday a view of the Mississippi River will be available during the festival this weekend; the floodgate at Broadway and Water Street was opened Thursday at 3 p.m., 24 hours before Riverfest 1996 begins; Riverfest opens at 3 p.m. today and runs through Saturday night; it offers arts and crafts, food concessions, carnival rides, a Family Fun Village, entertainment and a fireworks display.
The usual hectic Monday morning turns to one of near frustration as the power goes off throughout most of Cape Girardeau; according to Paul Rice, manager of transmission and distribution operation for Missouri Utilities Co. here, the failure was caused by the failure of a cable termination compartment on a transformer in the substation at the old power plant; only a part of the extreme northwest section of the city escapes the outage.
Employees of the Charmin Paper Products Co.'s Cape Girardeau plant will vote Thursday and Friday on whether they wish to be represented by the United Papermakers and Paperworkers Union; this is the same union employees rejected by a 3-1 majority in a similar election in 1969.
The U.S. Engineer's plans for controlling flooding of the Mississippi River at Cape Girardeau has been completed and approved in the district office in St. Louis; however, it won't be made public until it is approved by various governmental agencies and, finally, by the House committee on flood control.
At Elmwood, home of Rebecca Houck Frissell and her daughter, Mary Frissell Evans, who were hostesses, the United Daughters of the Confederacy held a covered dish luncheon yesterday, in observance of the annual Jefferson Davis Memorial Day; after the business meeting, the minutes of the first meeting of the local U.D.C., held at the Riverview Hotel on June 15, 1891, were read by Evans; the late Mary Hunter Giboney Houck was president then.
W.W. Martin, who resigned his position as professor of education at Southeast Missouri State Teachers College at the recent, big W.S. Dearmont testimonial meeting, comes near causing a riot at the Rotary Club meeting; speaking to members, Martin says he had been "steam-rollered" and subtly suggested Mayor H.H. Haas may have had a hand in his misfortune; Martin goes on to compare Haas and his ancestors to jackals; Haas, in turn, denounces Martin, hurling a heavy water glass at him, which misses its mark.
Members of the Howitzer company of the 6th Infantry, National Guard, will be mustered in tonight in the armory in the Cahoon building on Broadway; indications are there will be 60 perspective Guardsmen ready to join the company; with the acquisition of the Howitzer company, Cape Girardeau will have about 100 active National Guardsmen.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
