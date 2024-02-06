Out of the past: June 14

1996

The former Cape Girardeau school superintendent, Dr. Neyland Clark, has accepted a job as superintendent of a southern Indiana school district; he starts July 1 at the South Harrison school district in Corydon, a town about 25 miles north of Louisville, Kentucky; Clark, who served as superintendent in Cape Girardeau for 4 1/2 years, was fired last December.

Riverfest organizers were ecstatic to learn yesterday a view of the Mississippi River will be available during the festival this weekend; the floodgate at Broadway and Water Street was opened Thursday at 3 p.m., 24 hours before Riverfest 1996 begins; Riverfest opens at 3 p.m. today and runs through Saturday night; it offers arts and crafts, food concessions, carnival rides, a Family Fun Village, entertainment and a fireworks display.

1971

The usual hectic Monday morning turns to one of near frustration as the power goes off throughout most of Cape Girardeau; according to Paul Rice, manager of transmission and distribution operation for Missouri Utilities Co. here, the failure was caused by the failure of a cable termination compartment on a transformer in the substation at the old power plant; only a part of the extreme northwest section of the city escapes the outage.

Employees of the Charmin Paper Products Co.'s Cape Girardeau plant will vote Thursday and Friday on whether they wish to be represented by the United Papermakers and Paperworkers Union; this is the same union employees rejected by a 3-1 majority in a similar election in 1969.