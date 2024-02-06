Out of the past: June 14

1995

EAST CAPE GIRARDEAU, Ill -- A county road from near East Cape Girardeau to north of Gale, Illinois, is open for traffic, but does have water over sections of it; the secondary road, which was being used to avoid construction delays on Illinois 3, was closed only one day; it was reopened Saturday morning, after motorists lodged a number of complaints with Alexander County authorities.

COMMERCE, Mo. -- Given the history of recent flooding in Commerce, Mayor Roy Jones says a federal buyout is the most sensible path to recovery; Jones points to a petition signed by nearly 80% of the residents during the 1993 flood and complaints from residents who have grown weary of the 1995 flood to support his position; in 1993, the city's trustees voted 3-2 against a buyout, but Jones thinks the current board would vote to support the move.

1970

The Rev. Ronald Feuerhahn, pastor of Resurrection Lutheran Church in Cambridge, England, is the guest speaker at annual mission services at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Jackson; Feuerhahn was born in Cape Girardeau; he was ordained into the ministry at Trinity Lutheran Church in Cape Girardeau in June 1963.

The Rev. Darrell Rupiper is resident chaplain at the Newman Center for the summer session at State College; he was chaplain at the University of Illinois in Champaign last year, and previously served in Brazil four and one-half years.