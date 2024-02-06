Out of the past: June 14

Gerald McDougall, associate vice president for academic affairs at Wichita State University, has been named the new dean of the College of Business Administration and professor of economics at Southeast Missouri State University.
It was announced yesterday the Cape Girardeau Convention and Visitors Bureau will start operating under a new contract next month and will receive its new directions from the Cape Girardeau City Council.
Cape Girardeau County school superintendent Edwin Sander said voters in the Delta, Chaffee and Advance, Missouri, school districts will ballot July 23 on a plan to reorganize the three districts into a single district.
Kermit Meystedt, who played his college basketball at State College, where he averaged better than 18 points a game his junior and senior years and was a member of the MIAA Conference all-star team, yesterday signed with the Kentucky Colonels American Basketball Association team; Meystedt graduated from Cape State in 1967 and served as head basketball coach at Campbell, Missouri, during the 1967-68 season.
The summer recreation program, to include many sports and games for both children and adults, will open tomorrow at three playgrounds, under the supervision of L.W. Muegge; the activities will include softball, volleyball, croquet, horseshoes, ping-pong, miniature shuffleboard, darts, goal-hi, checkers, washers, box hockey, badminton, aerial and deck tennis, marching calisthenics, tug-o-war and crafts; a playground for blacks will be opened at Smelterville, as soon as the grounds dry out.
The body of Cpl. Freddie E. Jones, 34, who was killed May 31 in a plane crash near Reno, Nevada, arrived at Whitewater and was taken to the home of his mother, Dora Bartels; A funeral service will be conducted tomorrow afternoon at the Methodist Church at Whitewater, and burial will be in the Stroderville Cemetery, with cadets from Harris Field serving as pallbearers.
Organizers of the Cape Girardeau fair are starting to prepare for the annual fall event; at a meeting this week, it was decided to have several free amusements this year, instead of just the aviation show; a contract has been signed for Celeste's Five Leopards, a great animal act that will be given in a big iron cage in front of the grandstand at Fairgrounds Park.
The Elsie Herdon Kearns Co., formerly the Ben Greet Players, perform Ibsen's "The Master Builder" outdoors on the Normal School campus in the evening; it is the first rendition of any play by this great modern dramatist in Cape Girardeau; Saturday afternoon, the company will present "The Blue Stockings," and that afternoon will perform Shakespeare's "The Tempest."
-- Sharon K. Sanders
