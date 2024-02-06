Out of the past: June 14

1993

Gerald McDougall, associate vice president for academic affairs at Wichita State University, has been named the new dean of the College of Business Administration and professor of economics at Southeast Missouri State University.

It was announced yesterday the Cape Girardeau Convention and Visitors Bureau will start operating under a new contract next month and will receive its new directions from the Cape Girardeau City Council.

1968

Cape Girardeau County school superintendent Edwin Sander said voters in the Delta, Chaffee and Advance, Missouri, school districts will ballot July 23 on a plan to reorganize the three districts into a single district.

Kermit Meystedt, who played his college basketball at State College, where he averaged better than 18 points a game his junior and senior years and was a member of the MIAA Conference all-star team, yesterday signed with the Kentucky Colonels American Basketball Association team; Meystedt graduated from Cape State in 1967 and served as head basketball coach at Campbell, Missouri, during the 1967-68 season.