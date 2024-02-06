Out of the past: June 13

Early yesterday evening, Jerra Huston was saying that preparations for Riverfest have never gone as smoothly as they have this year; before 9 p.m., however, the lightning of an approaching storm cell with 65 mph wind gusts flickered in the skies above downtown Cape Girardeau, and Riverfest organizers shut down the bands and patrons scurried to their cars; Riverfest resumes this morning, with five small stages scattered throughout downtown, offering 20 different bands.
Southeast Missouri State University's executive vice president plans to stay at the school rather than consider a possible job with the University of Missouri system; Dr. Ken Dobbins has withdrawn his candidacy for a position of vice president of finance and administration for the four-campus system; Dobbins was one of three finalists for the job.
EAST CAPE GIRARDEAU, Ill. -- The Army Corps of Engineers has twice turned down requests of East Cape Girardeau Levee District to breach the main line Mississippi River levee, but the corps says it might reconsider such action in July or August; district directors say gapping the levee would allow the large volume of interior water to drain out of Alexander County.
The State Banking Board rules against a fourth bank in Cape Girardeau, a decision that will likely be appealed with the blessings of an angry state commissioner of finance; commissioner W.R. Kostman, who had approved the charter for the proposed Mark Twain Cape Girardeau Bank, criticizes the board for its ruling, which claimed a fourth bank would endanger the city's three existing banks.
Kenneth C. Johnston, son of Mrs. Martin Johnston of Cape Girardeau, is guest speaker at the morning worship services at Centenary Methodist Church; Johnston, former State College student, recently completed his first year in the Divinity School of Yale University at New Haven, Connecticut; he has been a member of Centenary all of his life and is one of three ministerial students from that church now in theological seminaries.
Scoring firsts in eight of 13 events, the SEMO Athletic Club -- composed of members of the State College Indians track and field team and outstanding athletes from a large district -- wins the championship of the Ozark Amateur Athletic Union track and field meet at Houck Field Stadium; it is the first Ozark meet to be staged here and is under the auspices of the Jaycees; in the women's division, Maplewood Athletic Club is first, followed by St. Louis Sports Club.
St. Vincent's Young Ladies Academy, for 85 years an educational institution of Cape Girardeau and one of the oldest schools of the Midwest, passes into history with the final graduation exercises; the Rev. M.J. LeSage, president of St. Vincent's College, conducts the closing exercises, which are of a religious character.
Cape Girardeau city officials are awaiting developments in a move by a "Pentecostal sect" to establish a tabernacle for a series of meetings here; residents of various parts of the city, however, have appealed to Mayor James Barks to prevent the erection of a tabernacle on the grounds that the sessions will disturb them; plans to secure two lots -- one on Park Place and the other at Middle and Bellevue -- both fell through because of the protests.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
