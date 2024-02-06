Out of the past: June 13

1998

Early yesterday evening, Jerra Huston was saying that preparations for Riverfest have never gone as smoothly as they have this year; before 9 p.m., however, the lightning of an approaching storm cell with 65 mph wind gusts flickered in the skies above downtown Cape Girardeau, and Riverfest organizers shut down the bands and patrons scurried to their cars; Riverfest resumes this morning, with five small stages scattered throughout downtown, offering 20 different bands.

Southeast Missouri State University's executive vice president plans to stay at the school rather than consider a possible job with the University of Missouri system; Dr. Ken Dobbins has withdrawn his candidacy for a position of vice president of finance and administration for the four-campus system; Dobbins was one of three finalists for the job.

1973

EAST CAPE GIRARDEAU, Ill. -- The Army Corps of Engineers has twice turned down requests of East Cape Girardeau Levee District to breach the main line Mississippi River levee, but the corps says it might reconsider such action in July or August; district directors say gapping the levee would allow the large volume of interior water to drain out of Alexander County.

The State Banking Board rules against a fourth bank in Cape Girardeau, a decision that will likely be appealed with the blessings of an angry state commissioner of finance; commissioner W.R. Kostman, who had approved the charter for the proposed Mark Twain Cape Girardeau Bank, criticizes the board for its ruling, which claimed a fourth bank would endanger the city's three existing banks.