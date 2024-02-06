Out of the past: June 13

1997

A downtown, mid-1950s banking landmark closed it doors at 6 p.m. yesterday; Boatmen's Bank of Cape Girardeau, soon to become NationsBank, closed its branch office at 100 Broadway following the day's business; the facility has housed banks ever since it was built in 1956; the site was the home of First National Bank, which was established Aug. 20, 1891, in the 100 block of North Main Street; First National moved to 117 N. Main St. in 1905 and remained there until 1956, when it moved into the new building at Broadway and Main.

Leslie Jenkins of Jackson wins the Miss Riverfest title in the evening, and the Coast Guard gives tours aboard its vessel Sumac; and then the rains come; a severe thunderstorm packing heavy rain washed out most of opening night of Riverfest, sweeping the city about 8 p.m.; the downtown festival is forced to close down for the night about an hour later.

1972

The Cape Girardeau Jaycees have proposed a special one-year tax levy for construction of a new juvenile detention home and facilities on the Cape County Farm on Highway 61; the organization will present the proposal to the Cape County Court for placement on the November general election ballot.

A controversy between Scott City's newly-hired dogcatcher and the mayor is giving canines the run of the city for at least a week; John Kosharek, hired June 5 by the Scott City Council as a part-time dogcatcher, was "temporarily released" from his duties yesterday; while Kosharek says he was fired for "carrying out the orders of the mayor" in instructing all dog-owning residents that city leash laws would be enforced, Mayor Clifford Campbell says he ordered the dogcatcher's release because of the "diplomacy he was using to talk with people."