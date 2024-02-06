Out of the past: June 13

A downtown, mid-1950s banking landmark closed it doors at 6 p.m. yesterday; Boatmen's Bank of Cape Girardeau, soon to become NationsBank, closed its branch office at 100 Broadway following the day's business; the facility has housed banks ever since it was built in 1956; the site was the home of First National Bank, which was established Aug. 20, 1891, in the 100 block of North Main Street; First National moved to 117 N. Main St. in 1905 and remained there until 1956, when it moved into the new building at Broadway and Main.
Leslie Jenkins of Jackson wins the Miss Riverfest title in the evening, and the Coast Guard gives tours aboard its vessel Sumac; and then the rains come; a severe thunderstorm packing heavy rain washed out most of opening night of Riverfest, sweeping the city about 8 p.m.; the downtown festival is forced to close down for the night about an hour later.
The Cape Girardeau Jaycees have proposed a special one-year tax levy for construction of a new juvenile detention home and facilities on the Cape County Farm on Highway 61; the organization will present the proposal to the Cape County Court for placement on the November general election ballot.
A controversy between Scott City's newly-hired dogcatcher and the mayor is giving canines the run of the city for at least a week; John Kosharek, hired June 5 by the Scott City Council as a part-time dogcatcher, was "temporarily released" from his duties yesterday; while Kosharek says he was fired for "carrying out the orders of the mayor" in instructing all dog-owning residents that city leash laws would be enforced, Mayor Clifford Campbell says he ordered the dogcatcher's release because of the "diplomacy he was using to talk with people."
Despite near 90-degree heat, about 50 members of the Cape Girardeau Chamber of Commerce, most of them business men who spend much of their ordinary working day inside, lugged themselves on foot over hundreds of acres of farmland yesterday afternoon during a tour sponsored by the agriculture committee; four farms are visited during the day: Schonhoff Dairy on Gordonville Road and the A.H. Kieninger farm, the Henry Lichtenegger farm and the M.C. Kieninger farm, all near Pocahontas.
Upstream floodwaters, racing toward Cape Girardeau in full force, will reach here Monday with a crest of 38 1/2 feet, only 2 1/2 inches below the April 30 crest; such a flow of water will place the river in practically the same places it reached during the April flood, which closed stores on lower Main Street and backed up to the Independence-Spanish street intersection.
The Rev. M.J. LeSage, pastor of St. Vincent's Catholic Church, delivers the commencement address at St. Vincent's Young Ladies Academy in the evening, praising the teachers and students for the work they accomplished this term; literary honors and diplomas are conferred upon Elizabeth Wickham, Elode Medley and Mildred O'Brien for having completed their high school work.
Bohumir Kryl and his band entertain a large audience at the Chautauqua in the evening; with the possible exception of William Jennings Bryan, the band is the big drawing card of the course; Kryl's band is a national institution, being known principally in state fair circles; for several years it has been the leading attraction at the Missouri State Fair.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
