Out of the past: June 13

1996

Thunderstorms moved across Cape Girardeau County yesterday dumping 2.75 inches of rain and pea-sized hail on Cape Girardeau; power lines and trees were knocked down and streets were flooded during a mid-afternoon storm; the rain forced the lagoon in Capaha Park out of its banks, and water flowed onto Broadway; Terry Brown, 13, was hit by a car as he tried to cross the street during a downpour; he was admitted to Southeast Missouri Hospital, where he was listed in serious but stable condition.

SIKESTON, Mo. -- As a child growing up in a family of ministers, Billie Fair knew all about the life of a Southern Baptist preacher, but she never thought she would be one; however, Fair was recently ordained by the First Baptist Church in Sikeston; she graduated in May from Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary in Kansas City, Missouri, and will begin looking for work in the fall.

1971

The Rev. Archie N. Holt, minister of evangelism at Centenary United Methodist Church, has been assigned to the pastorate of Trinity Methodist Church in Oran, Missouri; he is returning to the Oran church, which was his first assignment 40 years ago; Holt has been at Centenary three years.

Mr. and Mrs. Lewis Brakes of Mount Vernon, Illinois, were special guests and speakers yesterday when the World War I Veterans held their district meeting here; Brakes is past national commander of the organization; a petition was signed by delegates protesting the proposed sale of a portion of Jefferson Barracks Cemetery near St. Louis; the land would be used for a high-rise apartment complex.