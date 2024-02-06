Out of the past: June 13

Thunderstorms moved across Cape Girardeau County yesterday dumping 2.75 inches of rain and pea-sized hail on Cape Girardeau; power lines and trees were knocked down and streets were flooded during a mid-afternoon storm; the rain forced the lagoon in Capaha Park out of its banks, and water flowed onto Broadway; Terry Brown, 13, was hit by a car as he tried to cross the street during a downpour; he was admitted to Southeast Missouri Hospital, where he was listed in serious but stable condition.
SIKESTON, Mo. -- As a child growing up in a family of ministers, Billie Fair knew all about the life of a Southern Baptist preacher, but she never thought she would be one; however, Fair was recently ordained by the First Baptist Church in Sikeston; she graduated in May from Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary in Kansas City, Missouri, and will begin looking for work in the fall.
The Rev. Archie N. Holt, minister of evangelism at Centenary United Methodist Church, has been assigned to the pastorate of Trinity Methodist Church in Oran, Missouri; he is returning to the Oran church, which was his first assignment 40 years ago; Holt has been at Centenary three years.
Mr. and Mrs. Lewis Brakes of Mount Vernon, Illinois, were special guests and speakers yesterday when the World War I Veterans held their district meeting here; Brakes is past national commander of the organization; a petition was signed by delegates protesting the proposed sale of a portion of Jefferson Barracks Cemetery near St. Louis; the land would be used for a high-rise apartment complex.
With the appointment becoming effective today, the City Council formally selects a five-man Cape Girardeau Airport Board, which will have final authority in the ultimate securing and management of a municipal airport; those appointed and length of terms are H.I Himmelberger, six years; A.W. Zimmer Jr., four years; C.A. Juden, four years; Rush H. Limbaugh Jr., two years, and Frank A. Lowry, two years.
Cape Girardeau housewives will pay one cent more per loaf of bread Friday, when retail prices will advance from 10 to 11 cents, bakers here announce; the increase was authorized by the Office of Price Administration; local bakers, however, although permitted to do so, won't reduce the size of the loaf, but will hold it at its present 16-ounce weight.
W.W. Martin, formerly dean of the Department of Education at Cape State Teachers College, has announced he will become a member of the faculty of Howard-Payne College in Fayette, Missouri, in September; likewise, his wife, who is president of the State Federation of Women's Clubs, will join the faculty of the Fayette college.
There was a veritable stampede of young couples at the marriage license office Saturday in Jackson; the interest in tying the knot may have something to do with a new law requiring that women be 21 years of age before they can marry without the consent of the old folks.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.