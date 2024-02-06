Out of the past: June 13

1995

Last Thursday's thunderstorm in Cape Girardeau took its toll on many stately trees; now clean-up efforts are exacting a cost on city streets; that's because city street crews have been busy picking up branches throughout town since Thursday night's storm, and every other type of street maintenance has been placed on the back burner.

Robert W. Foster plans to retire within a year as executive director of the Southeast Missouri State University Foundation, ending a nearly 30-year involvement with the Cape Girardeau university; Foster, 65, has served in administrative positions since coming to the campus in June 1967; he served as the school's 13th president during the 1989-90 fiscal year.

1970

Nineteen young men have signed up for the summer labor pool being set up by the Cape Girardeau Civic Center, 1232 S. Ranney St., the local office of the Missouri Division of Employment Security cooperating in an outreach program; Earl Daye, assistant director for youth activities at the center, is in charge of the labor pool; the young men who have signed up range in age from 14 to 18, are unskilled, but are willing to do any kind of work.

Cape Girardeau's city budget is supposed to be completed by July 1, but completion appears to be a long way off; budgets are rarely finished by the start of the new fiscal year, Mayor Howard C. Tooke points out, and it may take a little longer to get the 1970-71 budget ready for City Council approval because Cape Girardeau is between city managers; Paul F. Frederick, city manager for four years, left June 3 for a job in Michigan; his replacement, W.G. Lawley, is due here July 1 from Camden, Arkansas.