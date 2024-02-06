Out of the past: June 13

The Rev. Walter J. Keisker of Jackson was one of three persons who received a doctor of divinity degree at Concordia Seminary in St. Louis on May 28; Keisker, who has been affiliated with St. Paul Lutheran Church in Jackson more than 50 years, currently teaches Sunday school and weekly Bible classes.
PERRYVILLE, Mo. -- Work on a $4 million building project for the Perryville School District begins with an afternoon ground-breaking ceremony; the observance kicks off construction of 56,000 square feet of additions, plus remodeling planned for the school district's three buildings.
Four members of the Cape County Civil Defense Sheriff's Patrol appear before the County Court in the morning to request that sheriff's patrol equipment be transferred from Civil Defense to the sheriff's department so the unit can properly operate directly under the sheriff; at the heart of the discussion is a confusing situation involving the resignation of 20 volunteer sheriff's patrolmen two weeks ago.
A crowd estimated at about 25,000, one of the largest to assemble in Cape Girardeau, watched five of the Blue Angels' six aircraft fly a 40-minute precision air show during the runway dedication at the Cape Girardeau Airport yesterday afternoon, after one of the aircraft was grounded at the last minute.
In observance of "My Church Day" at Centenary Methodist Church, members launch a financial drive for funds to be used in reconditioning the edifice; the plan contemplates repairing and painting all the outside woodwork, re-roofing the building, waterproofing the outside walls, repairing art glass windows, and plastering and complete renovation of the church sanctuary,
Orren Wilson, 70, for 42 years a practicing attorney, dies of a cerebral hemorrhage in the afternoon at his Cape Girardeau home; in addition to his work here, he practiced law in Washington, D.C., and Virginia.
With only one protesting vote, the mass meeting last night in Common Pleas Courthouse endorsed the proposition to bond the Cape Special Road District for $200,000 to build bridges and permanent roads in the townships; speaking for the proposal were former Mayor Will Hirsch, Albert S. Spradling, Benson C. Hardesty, Clyde A. Vandivort, M.E. Leming, Dennis M. Scivally, W.B. Bohnsack and E.J. Deal; only City Commissioner Louis Wittmor advocated putting up temporary bridges until after the war.
Neighbor Bertling, who had fretted at losing his field of clover because of a lack of laborers to harvest it, will benefit from the efforts of three Normal School professors -- H.S. Moore, Jeptha Riggs and Phillips; they are taking up Chris Freeman's offer of free transportation to Bertling's farm to help rake and haul his hay.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
