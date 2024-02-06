Out of the past: June 13

1993

The Rev. Walter J. Keisker of Jackson was one of three persons who received a doctor of divinity degree at Concordia Seminary in St. Louis on May 28; Keisker, who has been affiliated with St. Paul Lutheran Church in Jackson more than 50 years, currently teaches Sunday school and weekly Bible classes.

PERRYVILLE, Mo. -- Work on a $4 million building project for the Perryville School District begins with an afternoon ground-breaking ceremony; the observance kicks off construction of 56,000 square feet of additions, plus remodeling planned for the school district's three buildings.

1968

Four members of the Cape County Civil Defense Sheriff's Patrol appear before the County Court in the morning to request that sheriff's patrol equipment be transferred from Civil Defense to the sheriff's department so the unit can properly operate directly under the sheriff; at the heart of the discussion is a confusing situation involving the resignation of 20 volunteer sheriff's patrolmen two weeks ago.

A crowd estimated at about 25,000, one of the largest to assemble in Cape Girardeau, watched five of the Blue Angels' six aircraft fly a 40-minute precision air show during the runway dedication at the Cape Girardeau Airport yesterday afternoon, after one of the aircraft was grounded at the last minute.