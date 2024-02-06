Out of the past: June 13

The Board of Regents at Southeast Missouri State University Thursday approved a nearly $50 million operating budget for the institution. The fiscal plan includes pay raises for faculty and staff.
Cape Girardeau Circuit Judge Stephen N. Limbaugh Jr. is chosen as one of three finalists for a vacancy on the Missouri Supreme Court. Gov. John Ashcroft has 60 days to choose one of the three to replace Justice Albert Rendelen, who retired after reaching the mandatory retirement age of 70 this spring.
Workers unload a huge, 6-ton precast concrete unit that is part of the coping along the front and sides of the expanded Kent Library at State College. There will be 96 of these units in the finished building, the group weighing 576 tons. Only three of the blocks can be hauled at a time because of their weight. Drivers for the company manufacturing the units will have to make 32 truck trips between Omaha, Nebraska, and Cape Girardeau to complete delivery.
The war in Vietnam has taken the life of the second son of Cape Girardeau County Magistrate and Mrs. Roland G. Busch while he was in service with the armed forces. Capt. Elwin A. Busch, 35, a veteran of the Air Force, was downed while piloting a plane over enemy territory Friday. The couple's other son, Lt. Roland G. Busch Jr., died in 1961 when his Navy fighter crashed off the California coast.
American White Cross Laboratories Inc. is seeking a new location for its Cape Girardeau plant. The firm must have larger quarters to permit an expansion program president Jesse Tow says is necessary. Covering much of the area on a lot just east of the plant in South Cape Girardeau is a large quantity of machinery covered with tarpaulins to protect it from the weather. There's no room in the present building for it, and there's no other building available here of the size needed.
A crew of the Cape Special Road District has started working on another stretch of the Gordonville Road, west of the city, preparing it for paving at such time as the district finds it possible to begin paving it. Some right of way is being cleared, and grading has started.
The first installment of names of those who registered in Cape Girardeau County June 5 for war service under the selective-service law is printed by The Daily Republican newspaper. It is published at the request of the war department.
Letters received by Louis Kipping indicate his son, Theodore, is on his way to France to fight for America. He is a member of one of those regiments recently sent east from Texas. He enlisted only a few weeks ago with Oscar Schack.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
