Out of the past: June 13

1992

The Board of Regents at Southeast Missouri State University Thursday approved a nearly $50 million operating budget for the institution. The fiscal plan includes pay raises for faculty and staff.

Cape Girardeau Circuit Judge Stephen N. Limbaugh Jr. is chosen as one of three finalists for a vacancy on the Missouri Supreme Court. Gov. John Ashcroft has 60 days to choose one of the three to replace Justice Albert Rendelen, who retired after reaching the mandatory retirement age of 70 this spring.

1967

Workers unload a huge, 6-ton precast concrete unit that is part of the coping along the front and sides of the expanded Kent Library at State College. There will be 96 of these units in the finished building, the group weighing 576 tons. Only three of the blocks can be hauled at a time because of their weight. Drivers for the company manufacturing the units will have to make 32 truck trips between Omaha, Nebraska, and Cape Girardeau to complete delivery.

The war in Vietnam has taken the life of the second son of Cape Girardeau County Magistrate and Mrs. Roland G. Busch while he was in service with the armed forces. Capt. Elwin A. Busch, 35, a veteran of the Air Force, was downed while piloting a plane over enemy territory Friday. The couple's other son, Lt. Roland G. Busch Jr., died in 1961 when his Navy fighter crashed off the California coast.