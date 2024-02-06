Out of the past: June 12

1997

The Gary Garner Era officially began yesterday at Southeast Missouri State University; Garner, who coached Fort Hays (Kansas) State to a 34-0 record and the NCAA Division II national championships in 1995-96, was introduced as Southeast's new head men's basketball coach during an afternoon news conference at the University Center.

People attending this weekend's Riverfest will be able to enjoy the Mississippi River for a change; in recent years festival-goers could only see floodgates that were closed in the floodwater because of high river stages; but this year the gates are open, and the river is falling slowly.

1972

Griffaw Furniture Co., whose plant is at 432 S. Middle St., has purchased six acres of land in the Greater Cape Girardeau Industrial Area on Nash Road; within the foreseeable future, they plan to build a new manufacturing plant there; the furniture firm, owned by Mr. and Mrs. William E. Griffaw and family members, began business in Cape Girardeau 15 years ago and now manufactures an extensive line of upholstered furniture distributed throughout the country.

VAN BUREN, Mo. -- Petite Patricia Nixon Cox, a white dress accenting her blonde hair and blue eyes, charmed a crowd of 1,000 as she tossed a bouquet in the boiling waters of Big Spring south of here Saturday, officially dedicating the Ozark National Scenic Riverways; the president's daughter, substituting for her sister, Julie Nixon Eisenhower, was a gracious figure as she returned along the pathway, besieged by Girl Scouts and other children.