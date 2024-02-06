Out of the past: June 12

1996

Assistant fire chief Max Jauch will become acting fire chief of the Cape Girardeau Fire Department July 26; Jauch will take over the duties of outgoing fire chief Robert Ridgeway, who is leaving to take a similar position in Gastonia, North Carolina.

Moving day is tentatively scheduled for June 24 as New McKendree United Methodist Church gets ready to take possession of the old Jackson city hall building; the church paid $206,000 for the building at a public auction in January; church officials have had their eyes on the city hall property, which adjoins the church, for some time; contractors have been renovating the building -- renamed Cox Memorial Hall -- to make room for church administrative offices, a banquet room and other activity areas.

1971

A new, two-story office building is under construction for the Jerry Lipps Truck Service at 130 S. Frederick St.; fashioned of specially designed red brick, the new building will replace a smaller structure adjacent on the site and will be ready for occupancy within a couple months; the firm loads out about 50 trucks daily servicing locations from the Gulf of Mexico to Canada; it maintains office representation in 10 other cities across the country.

Payne Muir, a native of the Jefferson City area, has introduced the game of golf to Cape Girardeau Central High School in 1957 and guided the Bengals to a record of 132-16-2, a state championship, a runner-up finish in the state and numerous trips to the state tournament, will be absent when the 1972 links season begins; Muir and his wife are moving to Clearwater, Florida, where, undoubtedly, he'll be playing on the links himself.