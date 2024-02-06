Out of the past: June 12

Assistant fire chief Max Jauch will become acting fire chief of the Cape Girardeau Fire Department July 26; Jauch will take over the duties of outgoing fire chief Robert Ridgeway, who is leaving to take a similar position in Gastonia, North Carolina.
Moving day is tentatively scheduled for June 24 as New McKendree United Methodist Church gets ready to take possession of the old Jackson city hall building; the church paid $206,000 for the building at a public auction in January; church officials have had their eyes on the city hall property, which adjoins the church, for some time; contractors have been renovating the building -- renamed Cox Memorial Hall -- to make room for church administrative offices, a banquet room and other activity areas.
A new, two-story office building is under construction for the Jerry Lipps Truck Service at 130 S. Frederick St.; fashioned of specially designed red brick, the new building will replace a smaller structure adjacent on the site and will be ready for occupancy within a couple months; the firm loads out about 50 trucks daily servicing locations from the Gulf of Mexico to Canada; it maintains office representation in 10 other cities across the country.
Payne Muir, a native of the Jefferson City area, has introduced the game of golf to Cape Girardeau Central High School in 1957 and guided the Bengals to a record of 132-16-2, a state championship, a runner-up finish in the state and numerous trips to the state tournament, will be absent when the 1972 links season begins; Muir and his wife are moving to Clearwater, Florida, where, undoubtedly, he'll be playing on the links himself.
Cape Girardeau women are overwhelmingly in favor of jury duty for their sex, a survey by The Missourian shows; there are only a scattered few women who feel men should bear the burden of jury service, but by and large most favor the proposition.
M.G. Hampton, a Cape Girardeau police officer for three months, has resigned; a veteran of military service, Hampton had been on motorcycle patrol duty, but resigned to take another job; Chief M.G. Morton says the vacancy will be filled about July 1.
Alonzo Foreman II, 17, a student, is injured while swimming at the rock crusher pool; his back is painfully cut and the muscles injured when a rock falls on him after he jumps into the water; Foreman inadvertently loosens a rock from the bank as he dives in, and it follows him into the water, striking him heavily on the back.
The Cape Girardeau Business College was purchased from Mattie Allison by W.L. Bailey and L.A. Vogt last evening; Bailey is a certified public accountant with the firm Cresap & Bailey of St. Louis; Vogt, who has been attending the Teachers College here, is a graduate of law from a St. Louis university and has been teaching for the past 20 years.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
