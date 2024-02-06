Out of the past: June 12

1995

Louisa Panou-Takahashi, assistant professor of music at Southeast Missouri State University, departs for Rome to begin directing Operafestival di Roma 1995, a six-week cavalcade of concerts, recitals and classes that give university singers from around the worl an opportunity to sing and study in the birthplace of opera.

The U.S. Coast Guard in St. Louis gives the green light for barge traffic to resume on the Mississippi River between St. Louis and Cairo, Illinois, at a release rate of one vessel per hour.

1970

Rear Adm. Sheldon H. Kinney, assistant to the chief of naval operations for education and training, spoke last night before the Cape Girardeau Chapter of the Navy League; he observed that professors in the nation's colleges and universities who oppose the Reserve Officers Training Corps exhibit a peculiar view of academic freedom; the professors deny the value of ROTC, Kinney said, without ever examining its curriculum.

Southeast Missouri farmers are winning the battle against Mother Nature's recent above-normal rainfall, but the struggle has been costly in terms of crop planting and harvesting delays and in crop losses; some area farmers, unable to plant certain crops, have resorted to putting substitute crops in the ground, while other farmers are running as much as three weeks behind schedule in planting.