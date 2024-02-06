Out of the past: June 12

1994

The 1994 edition of Cape Girardeau Riverfest opened to a huge crowd Friday night, due in part to ideal weather conditions; but an early afternoon thunderstorm put a brief damper on some of Saturday afternoon's activities, and forced more than an hour delay in the evening's fireworks display.

Missouri has an official flower, tree, instrument, song, even an official fossil, but no official animal -- at least not yet; members of the American Legion Post 63 in Cape Girardeau are spearheading a statewide campaign to get the Missouri mule, a fellow veteran, named the state's official animal.

1969

Proposed elimination July 1 of an important factor in Medicare reimbursements has brought concerned protests from Southeast and Saint Francis hospitals; they, with others across the country, have been notified by the Department of Health, Education and Welfare a 2% allowance agreed upon at the outset of the health care program for the elderly will be terminated, forcing non-Medicare patients to pay a portion of costs for those on Medicare contrary to the provisions of the law.

Among the pastoral appointments announced by Bishop Ignatius J. Strecker of the Springfield-Cape Girardeau Diocese is that of the Rev. James M. Thompson as pastor of St. Vincent's Catholic Church, replacing the Rev. Wendelin J. Dunker; two new associate pastors -- the Revs. Edward Eftink and Bosco Westrich -- have been appointed to St. Mary's Cathedral.