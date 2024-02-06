Out of the past: June 12

1993

The sound of steam escaping from safety valves and steam-powered whistles echo through the hills around Gordonville; the Friends of Steam Railroading and Shelby and Mildred Brown of Jackson are sponsoring a weekend Spring Steam Festival that includes operating steam-power tractors and steam engines; the event is taking place today and tomorrow at Gordonville City Park.

Riverfest '93 concludes with an evening performance by Zaca Creek, a country rock band, and a $7,000 fireworks display launched from a barge on the Mississippi River; despite hot, humid weather, organizers say attendance at the two-day festival appears to be up over last year's event.

1968

Speaking before thousands of spectators at the Cape Girardeau Municipal Airport, U.S. Sen. Edward V. Long praises Cape Girardeau and the city's leadership for building the airport with the future in mind; Long delivers his dedicatory address with the new 6,500-foot runway in the background, and the Blue Angels poised to perform.

The Jackson R-2 School Board last night voted to accept the Oak Grove district, which voted to annex to Jackson in May; the actual change, however, won't become effective until July 1, with both districts closing their books on the current fiscal year before merging.