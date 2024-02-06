Out of the past: June 12

1992

Riverfest '92 kicks off in the evening in downtown Cape Girardeau. Highlighting this year's festival, in addition to the return of the "Spirit of Riverfest" riverboat, is Dixianna, a country band that performs on the main stage at 9:30 p.m. Tomorrow evening's headline act will be Yesterday As the Beatles.

The Missouri Highway and Transportation Department has awarded a contract to a Kansas City firm -- Howard Needles, Tammen & Bergendoff -- for the preliminary design of the $89 million Mississippi River highway bridge at Cape Girardeau. The bridge is scheduled to be completed in the year 2000.

1967

Trinity Lutheran Church is planning a three-phase building program for its grade school at 55 N. Pacific St. Plans include the razing of old Trinity Hall, as it has become a fire hazard; the older part of the school will be remodeled and modernized; and finally, the two newer wings will be joined to provide more classrooms for school, Sunday school and youth activities.

The asphalt surface of Broadway is damaged in the morning at the site of the federal-building construction in the 300 block when a large crawler-type crane is moved into the street to change extensions. The crawler tracks gouge out large holes in the asphalt surface.