Out of the past: June 12

Riverfest '92 kicks off in the evening in downtown Cape Girardeau. Highlighting this year's festival, in addition to the return of the "Spirit of Riverfest" riverboat, is Dixianna, a country band that performs on the main stage at 9:30 p.m. Tomorrow evening's headline act will be Yesterday As the Beatles.
The Missouri Highway and Transportation Department has awarded a contract to a Kansas City firm -- Howard Needles, Tammen & Bergendoff -- for the preliminary design of the $89 million Mississippi River highway bridge at Cape Girardeau. The bridge is scheduled to be completed in the year 2000.
Trinity Lutheran Church is planning a three-phase building program for its grade school at 55 N. Pacific St. Plans include the razing of old Trinity Hall, as it has become a fire hazard; the older part of the school will be remodeled and modernized; and finally, the two newer wings will be joined to provide more classrooms for school, Sunday school and youth activities.
The asphalt surface of Broadway is damaged in the morning at the site of the federal-building construction in the 300 block when a large crawler-type crane is moved into the street to change extensions. The crawler tracks gouge out large holes in the asphalt surface.
Fed by the heavy rains of the past week, streams in the Cape Girardeau district are running bank-full, and the Mississippi River, although slow to respond to local showers, is on the rise. Overnight rain amounted to 1.15 inches of rain; added to the previous total for two days, the area has received 3.19 inches in two days.
Two members of the Cape Girardeau Police Department -- Sgt. Leo B. Hill and patrolman William S. Wickham -- plan to resign immediately to take positions as guards at the Kentucky Ordnance Works at Paducah. The plant is operated by Atlas Powder Co., doing war work.
The people of Cape Girardeau are responding generously in the matter of buying Liberty Bonds. Already nearly $250,000 worth of the bonds have been bought in the city. The purchase of a Liberty Bond should be a duty and pleasure for every man, woman and child who can afford one; it is a patriotic duty.
Ralph H. Schultz, for 10 years general manager of the Cape Girardeau Northern Railroad, formerly the Cape Girardeau and Chester Railroad, the Houck system, is to leave Cape Girardeau to take a position with the San Antonio, Uvalde and Gulf Railroad in Texas, the A.R. Ponder line.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
