Out of the past: June 11

1998

Passengers on a St. Louis Iron Mountain and Southern Railway excursion train got a little more excitement than they bargained for yesterday, when the train struck a pickup truck that pulled into its path at the U.S. 61 crossing; the driver of truck suffered minor injuries in the accident, the first involving the excursion train; 72 passengers, all visitors from a Godfrey, Illinois, bus tour, were on the train, but none were injured.

Democratic congressional candidate Tony Heckemeyer of Sikeston, Missouri, has challenged U.S. Rep. JoAnn Emerson to debate him on the issues; Emerson campaign manager Atalie Ebersole says the Cape Girardeau Republican would be willing to discuss the issues with "our eventual opponent" at informational forums this fall; Heckemeyer is one of three Democratic candidates for the 8th District congressional seat, the others being Richard Kline of Gipsy, Missouri, and Thad Bullock of Cape Girardeau.

1973

Gov. Christopher S. "Kit" Bond has requested that 11 Missouri counties, including eight in Southeast Missouri, be declared federal disaster areas from the May 26 and 27 flash flood; the request was made in a letter Sunday to President Richard Nixon; if granted, it would make the counties eligible for federal disaster assistance through the Office of Emergency Preparedness.

Members of the Cape Girardeau Board of Education cast a tie 3-3 vote on whether to continue the trimester-modular scheduling program at Central High School; the board then unanimously votes to ask Arthur Mallory, state commissioner of education, to rule whether the document signed with the federal government in conjunction with a grant for the trimester-modular system is a binding contract or an agreement; if a contract, the plan stays on at the school for another year, since state law says it takes a majority of votes to pass a motion on contract items.